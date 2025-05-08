Protesters gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on 7 May to demonstrate over missile strikes in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

Dozens of men and women gathered outside the High Commission with Pakistan flags and chanted “we want peace” and “long live Pakistan”.

The Pakistani military said that 31 people were killed in India's airstrikes and a mosque was destroyed, while dozens more were injured.

India said 15 of its citizens were killed in heavy Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two parts of Kashmir administered by the two countries.