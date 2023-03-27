Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Law enforcement officials in Nashville, Tennessee have identified the three schoolchildren and three adults killed in a private Christian elementary school after a heavily armed 28-year-old woman opened fire on Monday morning.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged 9, were fatally shot.

Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both age 61, were also among the six victims.

Koonce is listed on The Covenant School’s website as “head of school.”

Hill was a school custodian, and Peak was a substitute teacher, according to law enforcement officials speaking to reporters on 27 March.

The suspected shooter was identified by Chief of Police John Drake as Audrey Hale, a former student at the school.

Law enforcement recovered a “manifesto” and “detailed” maps of the school, according to Chief Drake.

Armed with two assault-style firearms and a handgun, the suspected shooter entered the building through a side door and moved from the first floor to the second floor, firing “multiple shots,” according to police.

When they arrived on the second floor, a group of five officers saw the woman firing. Two officers then shot and killed the suspect, according to police.

The small private school, connected to a Presbyterian church, enrolls roughly 200 students.

This is a developing story