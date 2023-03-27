Biden calls on Congress to pass assault weapons ban after Nashville school shooting

Joe Biden urged Congress to "do more" to stop gun violence after at least six people, including three children, were killed in a shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian Church School in Nashville on Monday, 27 March.

Police have identified Audrey Elizabeth Hale as the suspect.

The 28-year-old, who is believed to be a former student, was shot dead by officers at the scene.

"I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we began to make some more progress," the US president said.

