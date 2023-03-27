A Nashville TV anchor became emotional as she learned that her children's school was going into precautionary lockdown while she was live reporting on a shooting at a Christian elementary school in the city.

Amanda Hara revealed on WSMV on Monday, 27 March, that she was “getting emails from my child’s school that they’re going into lockdown at this time just as a precaution”.

Six people, including three children, died after the attack at The Covenant School.

