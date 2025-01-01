The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A New Year’s celebration in New Orleans was tragically interrupted when a car slammed into a crowd of revelers, killing 10 and injuring dozens more.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Bourbon Street, when a suspect rammed into a crowd, killing 10, New Orleans police said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

More than 30 others were injured in the attack and have been transported to local hospitals to receive treatment.

Authorities have urged locals to steer clear of Bourbon Street as an investigation continues.

Here’s everything we know about the tragedy.

What happened?

The suspect, who has not been identified, exhibited “very intentional behavior” when he plowed into a crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, just hours into the new year, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said at a press conference. “This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” she said.

After crashing his vehicle, the suspect fired off his weapon at police officers, striking two. Both officers are in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment, Kirkpatrick said.

open image in gallery Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025 ( AP )

As of Wednesday morning’s press conference, 10 people have died and more than 30 were injured. Most of the wounded individuals were taken to University Medical Center, while others were sent to Touro Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus, or Ochsner Baptist Campus, police said.

Most victims appeared to be locals, not tourists, police said.

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick added.

An improvised explosive device was found at the scene, according to the FBI, which has taken over the case.

“There were improvised explosive devices that was found, and we are working on confirming if it’s a viable device or not,” Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan said at the press conference.

While New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the mass killing as a “terrorist attack,” the FBI said it wasn’t a terrorist event.

The mayor also said she had been in contact with the White House.

Early on Wednesday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry condemned the attack in a post on X: “A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning. Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.”

Both the governor and the FBI have urged locals to avoid Bourbon Street

open image in gallery Superintendent of Police for the New Orleans Police Department Anne Kirkpatrick makes a statement after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ( AP )

Who is the driver?

The suspect has not been identified, but police have suggested the perpetrator acted intentionally.

A federal law enforcement official told NBC News that the suspect is dead, but authorities have not publicly confirmed this claim.

What was the motive?

The motive behind the mass killing is not yet known.

open image in gallery A police barricade near the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ( AP )

What condition are the victims in?

The condition of the dozens of civilian victims is not immediately clear.

The two officers who were struck by gunfire were in stable condition and are being treated, Kirkpatrick said.