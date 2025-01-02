Suspected New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar is filmed discussing his career and military experience in a resurfaced video.

In the video, Jabbar introduces himself as a property manager and says he worked for ten years as a human resources and IT specialist in the military.

The FBI identified Shamsud-Din Jabbar as a 42-year-old Army veteran and US citizen from Texas.

Texas state records also show that he held a real estate license in the state from 2018 to 2023.

Fifteen people were killed and 35 injured after a car ploughed into New Year revellers in Bourbon Street on 1 January.