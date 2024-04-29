‘Numerous’ law enforcement officers shot in ‘active’ SWAT situation in North Carolina: Live updates
The US Marshals were conducting an investigation when the gunfire started
Several law enforcement officers were shot in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon.
“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
The US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, was “conducting an investigation in the area ...when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject,” police said.
Officials have yet to release the number of victims or information on a suspect.
Multiple victims have been transported to nearby hospitals and gunfiire continues on scene.
Police warn residents to stay away from scene
As an “active situation” unfolds between US law enforcement and an unknown shooter, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning residents to stay away from the scene.
Multiple law enforcement officers have been transported to a nearby hospital after being shot, and a SWAT team is currently on the scene.
Multiple officers struck by gunfire in active shooting situation in Charlotte
‘Multiple’ law enforcement officers were shot in Charlotte, North Carolina after an incident erupted, authorities said.
“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Monday afternoon.
Police are urging people to avoid the area. “Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport,”authorities noted.
Thirty minutes after the initial report, police wrote that the US Marshals Task Force, made up of officers from multiple agencies, “was conducting an investigation in the area …when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject.”