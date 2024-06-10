The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An assistant district attorney in Texas was arrested after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at his roommate and threatened to shoot him during an argument over streaming porn.

Joseph Francis Frederick III, 51, was booked into the Travis County Jail on Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He bonded out on Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident began on June 7 when Frederick woke up his roommate for help because he was having trouble streaming porn on a TV.

After the roommate, who was not named, fixed the streaming issue, Frederick allegedly accused him of flirting with someone who had been at their West Austin home earlier that day and making “googly eyes” at the guest, which upset the roommate who said he felt like he was being called a “hoe,” according to the affidavit viewed by FOX7.

An argument broke out and then escalated as Frederick attempted to force his way into the man’s locked bedroom, damaging the door.

The roommate told police that Frederick told him: “Get away from me” and “You’re a danger to yourself and everyone around you,” according to the affidavit.

Joseph Francis Frederick III, 51, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon ( Travis County Jail )

A short time later, when the man opened the door to his room, Frederick was in the hallway pointing a gun at him and allegedly aimed it at the man’s face and said “I’ll shoot you.”

The roommate then began recording the ordeal, which was shown to the police. Frederick was seen on video walking around the house still holding the gun and yelling at his roommate to “Get the f*** out.”

No injuries were reported.

A loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special with five hollow point rounds was recovered from the scene, according to the affidavit.

The Travis County district attorney’s office is reviewing the incident and released a statement saying: “Our office will be reviewing the information on the case and we do not have any further comment at this time.”