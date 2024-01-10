Jeffrey Epstein list: Final batch of documents names Les Wexner, Bill Richardson and Marvin Minsky
Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and other high profile figures have been named in the filings released so far
The final set of unsealed documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein names several prominent figures including Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner, the late artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky and the late New Mexico governor Bill Richardson.
Thousands of pages of documents have been made public in the past week after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Tuesday’s release included depositions from Ms Giuffre and Maxwell — parts of which had been unsealed before. While Mr Wexner and Richardson previously issued statements denying the allegations, Minsky passed away in 2016 before the documents accusing him were first reported in 2019.
The latest documents include details of a 2016 deposition, where Maxwell was confronted with disturbing messages left for Epstein at his Florida home.
The notes were seized by the Palm Beach Police Department during the initial investigation into Epstein’s crimes. One of the messages, left by disgraced model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, referenced what appeared to be code for procuring a minor Russian girl for Epstein.
“ ... it’s the final page in the message pads and you will see on the top left for Jeffrey, on 6/1/2005 from Jean Luc Brunel with a phone number,” Maxwell was asked. “It says, quote, He has a teacher for you to teach you how to speak Russian. She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call.”
Aaron Rodgers refuses to apologise over feud with Jimmy Kimmel
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a paedophile and condemned those who do, but stopped short of apologising for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.
Rodgers returned to ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly appearance and addressed comments he made the week before that appeared to suggest Kimmel’s name might appear on a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking involving underage victims before he died by suicide.
“Any type of name calling is ridiculous and I’m not calling him (a paedophile), and neither should you,” Rodgers said on the show on Tuesday.
The feud between ABC’s late-night star and Rodgers, who regularly appears on the daily ESPN show, has proven embarrassing for The Walt Disney Co, the parent company to both television networks.
Rodgers criticised Mike Foss, an ESPN executive who oversees McAfee’s show, for saying that Rodgers had made “a dumb and factually inaccurate joke” about Kimmel.
“Mike, you’re not helping,” Rodgers said. “You’re not helping because I just read earlier exactly what I said. This is the game plan of the media and this is what they do: They try to cancel, you know, and it’s not just me.”
Rodgers last week said a lot of people, “including Jimmy Kimmel,” are really hoping that a list of Epstein’s associates doesn’t come out publicly. Kimmel, who has denied any association with Epstein, threatened Rodgers with a lawsuit for the comment and said the NFL star was putting his family in danger.
Rodgers suggested that people were reading too much into what he said, and that he was not stupid enough to accuse Kimmel of being a paedophile.
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel delivers seven-minute roast of Aaron Rodgers over Epstein list row
Epstein refused to say if he tried to blackmail Prince Andrew over ‘sexual encounter’, documents reveal
Paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein refused to answer questions over whether he attempted to blackmail Prince Andrew after his alleged sexual encounter with Virginia Giuffre, court documents have revealed
Newly released court documents show that Ms Giuffre claims she was paid $15,000 (£11,800) to have sex with the Duke of York, and alleged she was trafficked to the south of France to have intercourse with an unnamed foreign prince.
Epstein declined to answer almost all of the questions, also known as pleading the fifth amendment in the US, during his interview under oath as part of Ms Giuffre’s civil claim against disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
My colleague Holly Evans reports:
Epstein’s interview under oath was released as part of another tranche of documents on Tuesday
What were the allegations against Epstein and Maxwell?
Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire money manager, surrounded himself with celebrities, leading academics and big names from the fashion and political worlds before he was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2006 and accused of paying underage girls for sex.
He served 13 months in a jail work release program. Outrage over his plea bargain, sparked by reporting in the Miami Herald, led federal prosecutors in New York to bring new sex trafficking charges against Epstein in 2019, and he killed himself in a federal jail cell while awaiting trial.
Prosecutors also brought charges against Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison term for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
Dozens of women say Epstein sexually abused them at his homes in New York, Florida, the Virgin Islands and New Mexico.
The documents released this month relate to a 2015 defamation lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre filed against Maxwell and was settled in 2017. Most of the court files have been public for years, but public interest in the documents soared after a judge ordered that some sealed sections be fully released.
Much of the lawsuit revolved around the truthfulness of Ms Giuffre’s claims that Epstein had flown her around the world for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals and heads of state.
She initially kept the names of those men secret, but in a 2014 legal filing, she said her abusers included Prince Andrew, other royal figures whose names she didn’t know, New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, the head of a hotel chain, noted academics, former US senator George Mitchell, French modeling scout Jean Luc Brunel, billionaire Glenn Dubin and law professor Alan Dershowitz, who had represented Epstein.
All of the men named by Ms Giuffre denied her allegations.
Ms Giuffre withdrew her claims about Mr Dershowitz in 2022, saying she “may have made a mistake” in identifying him as an abuser. She said she “was very young at the time” and “it was a very stressful and traumatic environment.” Mr Dershowitz campaigned to get documents related to Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit unsealed, arguing that they would make his innocence more clear.
Ms Giuffre settled a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2022.
Brunel, who was close to Epstein, killed himself in a Paris jail in 2022 while awaiting trial on charges that he raped underage girls.
Who was Jean-Luc Brunel? Jeffrey Epstein’s disgraced fashion mogul friend named in new filings
Fresh accusations against Jean-Luc Brunel, the late Parisian model agent alleged to have arranged depraved gifts for Jeffrey Epstein, have resurfaced in newly unsealed documents relating to the disgraced financier. Brunel is said to have systematically raped girls and women over three decades.
His vast riches made him so apparently untouchable that frustrated French detectives trying to nail him had labelled him “the ghost.”
Unsealing of documents related to decades of Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls concludes
A final round of legal documents released on Tuesday in a court case related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was made up of testimony transcripts that were already largely public and dealt with allegations about misconduct by several rich and influential men whose names have been known for a decade or more.
The unsealed files included a 2016 deposition of Virginia Giuffre, a woman who said Epstein sexually abused her and arranged for her to have sexual encounters with men including Britain’s Prince Andrew starting when she was 17.
Prince Andrew has denied ever meeting Ms Giuffre. He settled a civil case brought by her out of court.It also included a transcript of testimony by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, who insisted that Giuffre was a liar. There was also a deposition from Epstein himself, who refused to answer questions citing his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself some 1,200 times.
Those depositions had already been made public, though with some sentences or names blacked out.
Overall, the documents released since last week have added few details to what was already known about Epstein’s crimes. They did not contain the explosive revelations or new identities of abusers that some had predicted.
Alan Dershowitz says he wants all evidence in Epstein case released
“I wish for nothing more than for there to be video tapes of every single room in Epstein’s house,” Dershowitz said Monday on NewsNation’s CUOMO.
“I guarantee you that there is no video tape or audio tape or anything that ties me to any young woman because the only woman I’ve had any sexual contact with since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein was my wife.”
WATCH: Epstein victim doubles down on Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson ‘sex tape’ claim
Epstein ‘couldn’t identify a window’ in deposition with over 1,000 Fifth pleas
Late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed he could not identify a window in a photograph during part of a deposition in which he pleaded Fifth Amendment privilege over 1,000 times.
An interview with the disgraced financier was included as part of the final batch of documents containing details of his associates, which were released on Tuesday.
The Independent’s Mike Bedigan reports:
Clinton was never on St Little James, Maxwell said in deposition
“Categorically, definitively, absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt, when I was present or any other time that I am aware of, was President Clinton ever on that island, I do not believe he went to that island ever ever, that is an absolute 14 fabrication and an absolute flat out lie,” Maxwell said.