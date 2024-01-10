✕ Close Which big names are on Epstein’s list?

The final set of unsealed documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein names several prominent figures including Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner, the late artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky and the late New Mexico governor Bill Richardson.

Thousands of pages of documents have been made public in the past week after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Tuesday’s release included depositions from Ms Giuffre and Maxwell — parts of which had been unsealed before. While Mr Wexner and Richardson previously issued statements denying the allegations, Minsky passed away in 2016 before the documents accusing him were first reported in 2019.

The latest documents include details of a 2016 deposition, where Maxwell was confronted with disturbing messages left for Epstein at his Florida home.

The notes were seized by the Palm Beach Police Department during the initial investigation into Epstein’s crimes. One of the messages, left by disgraced model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, referenced what appeared to be code for procuring a minor Russian girl for Epstein.

“ ... it’s the final page in the message pads and you will see on the top left for Jeffrey, on 6/1/2005 from Jean Luc Brunel with a phone number,” Maxwell was asked. “It says, quote, He has a teacher for you to teach you how to speak Russian. She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call.”