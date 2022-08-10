Ezra Miller: Vermont police seek mother and three children who were living at actor’s farm
The Flash actor appeared evasive when officials tried to serve the emergency care order, state police say
Police in Vermont say they are seeking a 25-year-old woman and her three children who had been living on Ezra Miller’s farm.
Rolling Stone reported that the Vermont State Police had repeatedly tried to serve the mother with an emergency care order over the weekend due to concerns for the children’s safety.
The Flash actor appeared evasive and told officers that the woman hadn’t lived at the farm in months, the Vermont State Attorney’s office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone.
It’s the latest in a series of legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor.
On Monday, Miller was charged with felony burglary of a property in Stamford, Vermont.
Vermont State Police said in a statement that it had received a complaint that several bottles of alcohol had been stolen from an address in County Rd on 1 May.
The homeowners were not present at the time.
After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses state police said they had probable cause to charge The Flash actor, 29, with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
More than three months later, Miller was “ultimately” located just after 11pm on Sunday night and was issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 26 September.
The officers who cited Miller in the burglary case had been attempting to serve the unnamed mother with an emergency care order, according to Rolling Stone.
Police named the victim as Isaac Winokur, of Stamford, Vermont, a small rural settlement of around 850 residents in Bennington County.
Miller has been linked to a series of disturbing incidents involving firearms, drugs and allegations of violence in recent months.
Last month, the parents of 18-year-old indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes told The Independent that Miller used violence and drugs to maintain a “cult-like” grip over their daughter.
Sarah Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes are seeking a protective order to force the actor to cease all contact with Tokata.
In comments to Insider, Tokata this week denied she had been abused or groomed by the actor, calling the allegations a “disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign”.
Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year.
In March, he was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hilo for disorderly conduct and harassment.
The next month he was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman and striking her in the head at a private address.
