Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary for alleged alcohol theft in Vermont

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into a house in Vermont and stealing bottles of alcohol.

The Vermont State Police said in a statement that it had received a complaint that items had been stolen from an address in Stamford on 1 May.

After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses, police said they had probable cause to charge Miller, 29, with felony burglary.

The homeowners were not present at the time of the robbery.

Miller is facing separate charges of assault in Hawaii and allegations of abuse from several women.

