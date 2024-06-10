Massive fire erupts at Miami apartment building where employee is found with gunshot wound: Live updates
Firefighters and police officers arrived at the Temple Court Apartments building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire around 8:15 am
Dozens of firefighters are on the scene after a massive fire broke out a a four-storey apartment complex in Miami on Monday.
Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire around 8:15 am, and began rescuing residents from the building’s balconies, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference.
He said that a “tremendous amount of heroism” had been displayed by the firefighters who had attended the scene.
Suarez added arriving first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Officials said the shooting is part of an active investigation.
Few other details on the condition of the man – who is an employee at the complex – have been offered. It is not known if the shooting was related to the blaze.
Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll told reporters at a press conference that the fire had been “stubborn” and challenging to fight.
The incident was the first “three-alarm fire” in 25 years. A three-alarm fire means that three separate fire stations responded to the blaze.
Miami PD statement
In pictures: The Miami apartment building fire
Statement from Miami apartment building management
Atlantic Housing Management, who owns the Temple Court Apartments, released the following statement:
“We are very saddened to confirm that this morning, June 10, 2024, one of our Temple Court employees was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated.
“Two buildings also experienced a fire and firefighters are actively working to put it out. We are still determining the cause of these events, and we are checking for other injuries. Police are investigating, and we will help in whatever ways we can.
“We are working with the Red Cross, which has brought drinks and snacks to help our displaced residents. We are also working to provide meals and a place to stay for those who have been affected.
“We will update as we have more information. We are grieved by all that has happened today, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team member and his family and residents of the Temple Court community.”
Miami apartment blaze was ‘challenging’ to fight - Fire Chief
Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said the fire on Monday morning had been “challenging” for crews to combat.
Carroll later gave an update to reporters at the scene.
“When we first arrived we found heavy smoke and flames coming from a third-floor window. As we started to enter into the building, we saw that it was occupied and we saw the flames starting to move swiftly throughout the floor,” he said, per CBS News.
Carroll continued: “Right now we are just trying to get better control so it doesn’t spread to any of the other buildings.
“It’s a very stubborn fire that is spreading throughout the building which obviously makes it very difficult to reach when you’re doing a defensive attack. What’s happening is that the fire is spreading into areas that are not being addressed by any water or fire hoses.”
“The challenging part is you can’t see anything but also you start to have compromising of the floors. We understand that probably the third-floor area was collapsing as a result, so safety is our number one priority.”
More than 40 crews were reportedly called in to help battle the fire.
‘Tremendous amount of heroism’ shown by firefighters
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that there had been a “tremendous amount of heroism” shown by firefighters, who had been battling the blaze since 8am on Monday morning.
The mayor told reporters at a press conference that the incident was the first “three-alarm fire in 25 years.” A three-alarm fire means that three separate fire stations responded to the blaze.
Authorities said over 40 elderly residents were rescued from the blaze, and some 20 individuals have already been rehoused.
Details of man found shot in apartment building unclear
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed that a man was found at the scene of the blaze suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.
The man, who Temple Court Management later confirmed to be a bulding employee, was transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Police do not know if the injuries were self-inflicted or if there is a suspect in the shooting. It is also unkown whether the incident is related to the fire.
In addition to the person who was shot, 4 others required medical assistance, CBS News reported.
Watch: Crews battle massive apartment fire in Miami
Residents asked to stay indoors by fire department
Residents nearby to the burning apartment complex in Miami have been told to stay indoors by authorities as rescue operations continue.
The City of Miami Fire Department said it was continuing to work at the scene and that the Red Cross was assisting.
Miami mayor at the scene of fire with rescue crews
Story: Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami
Emergency responders are on the scene of a massive blaze near downtown Miami. Mayor Francis Suarez said that a man had been found by responders at the scene with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital.
Here’s the story so far:
Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami
Firefighters are working to extinguish a massive fire at a four-story apartment complex near downtown Miami
