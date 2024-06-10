✕ Close Crews battle massive apartment fire in Miami

Dozens of firefighters are on the scene after a massive fire broke out a a four-storey apartment complex in Miami on Monday.

Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire around 8:15 am, and began rescuing residents from the building’s balconies, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference.

He said that a “tremendous amount of heroism” had been displayed by the firefighters who had attended the scene.

Suarez added arriving first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Officials said the shooting is part of an active investigation.

Few other details on the condition of the man – who is an employee at the complex – have been offered. It is not known if the shooting was related to the blaze.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll told reporters at a press conference that the fire had been “stubborn” and challenging to fight.

The incident was the first “three-alarm fire” in 25 years. A three-alarm fire means that three separate fire stations responded to the blaze.