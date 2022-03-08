Gasoline prices displayed on a pump at a gas station in Manhattan on 7 March 2022 (REUTERS)

US gas prices have hit an all-time high at the pump.

American motorists are now paying an average of $4.173 a gallon when they fill up, according to AAA, previously known as the American Automobile Association.

The previous record, $4.10 a gallon, was set in July 2008 – adjusted for inflation that would be around $5.37 in 2022 prices.

AAA data shows that gas prices increased 10 cents in one day and 55 cents compared to last week.

The spike in prices comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas as part of his administration’s efforts to “continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.

Mr Biden is expected to announce the move at a White House address this morning.