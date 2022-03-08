US gas price - live: Record highs at the pump as Biden bans Russian oil
Follow for the latest updates
US gas prices have hit an all-time high at the pump.
American motorists are now paying an average of $4.173 a gallon when they fill up, according to AAA, previously known as the American Automobile Association.
The previous record, $4.10 a gallon, was set in July 2008 – adjusted for inflation that would be around $5.37 in 2022 prices.
AAA data shows that gas prices increased 10 cents in one day and 55 cents compared to last week.
The spike in prices comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas as part of his administration’s efforts to “continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.
Mr Biden is expected to announce the move at a White House address this morning.
EU to end all imports of Russian oil and gas ‘well before 2030’
The EU has unveiled major new plans to end all imports of fossil fuels from Russia “well before 2030”, following the invasion of Ukraine.
“The case for a rapid clean energy transition has never been stronger and clearer,” the European Commission said in a statement.
The rapid reduction in fossil fuel imports from Russia will begin with reducing dependency on Russian gas, the Commission said.
Harry Cockburn, environment correspondent for The Independent, has the latest.
EU to end all imports of Russian oil and gas ‘before 2030’
‘We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us’, says EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
Brent oil now trading above $130/barrel
Brent crude oil, the benchmark oil price, is now trading above $130 a barrel with West Texas Industrial not far behind.
Senate Democrats push back on sourcing oil from Venezuela, Iran
On the suggestion that imports of Russian oil could be replaced by imports from countries such as Venezuela, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, Senator Jon Tester says: “We shouldn’t be advancing other countries who don’t share our values.”
CNN’s Manu Raju also spoke with Senator Joe Manchin: “Go back to the policies that we’ve had before,” he said, calling for more domestic energy production.
“That’s all we’re asking for. And if we’re asking the rest of the world to step up, let’s show that we’re going to step up.“
Manchin: American public would pay more given carnage in Ukraine
CBS News’ Scott McFarlane asked Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin about the prospect of a further jump in gas prices should a ban on Russian oil imports go into effect.
Citing the carnage in Ukraine, the senator said: “If there’s a price increase and someone says you’re going to pay a nickel or a dime more, I think the American public would pay them.”
Biden announcement on Russian oil imports expected soon
President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas as part of his administration’s efforts to “continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.
According to the White House press office, Mr Biden’s schedule for Tuesday — originally set to consist only of his daily national security briefing and a trip to Fort Worth, Texas — will now include televised remarks delivered from the White House’s Roosevelt Room at 10.45 am.
A source familiar with the plans told The Independent Mr Biden’s remarks would contain such an announcement.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Biden expected to announce Russian oil ban
A ban on Russian oil imports would deal a significant blow to Russia’s government, which is heavily dependent on fossil fuel sales
AAA says motorists now paying $4.17/gallon
Good morning,
American motorists are now paying an average of $4.173 a gallon when they fill up, according to AAA.
The previous record, $4.10 a gallon, was set in July 2008 during the global financial crisis.
Adjusted for inflation that would be approximately $5.37 in 2022 prices.
Gustaf Kilander has the latest.
US gas prices hit all-time high amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
US gas prices have hit an all-time high amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies