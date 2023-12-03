George Santos plots revenge after expulsion from Congress: Live
Two-thirds majority needed to expel – 311 members backed ouster while 114 voted against and two members voted present – entire GOP leadership opposed removal
George Santos expelled from US House of Representatives in landslide vote
Rep George Santos has been expelled from the House after more than a hundred Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.
Mr Santos joins only a handful of lawmakers ever ousted from their role, following a damning 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee which outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.
Leaving the floor in defeat, Mr Santos said, “They just set new dangerous precedent for themselves”.
A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Mr Santos – 311 members backed his ouster while 114 voted against it and two members voted present. The entire GOP leadership opposed the removal.
Speaking on the House floor on Thursday, Mr Santos said he was “at peace” with the outcome of the vote. “I have accepted expulsion.”
This came hours after he gave a press conference where he refused to resign and said that “if I leave, they win” and claimed he was of victim of “bullying”.
Despite saying in an interview he would go “graciously”, Mr Santos took to X late on Friday night and began laying out his revenge on New York area members of the House who voted to expel him.
Bevan Hurley reports on what we know about the rise and demise of George Anthony Devolder Santos — perhaps the most surreal saga to have occurred in the halls of Congress.
‘To hell with this place’
Rep George Santos reacted bitterly to his expulsion from the House of Representatives after saying before the vote that he would leave “graciously”.
“The House spoke, that’s their vote. They just set new dangerous precedent for themselves,” he said after the vote, according to CNN.
He was asked if he would remain and utilize his nonmember privileges since he’s not yet convicted of any crimes, he said: “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.”
“I had no skin in the game,” he added when asked if he knew he was about to be removed.
“You know what? As unofficially no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer your questions,” he told the press.
It was quite an exit as Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander report.
Who voted to expel Santos?
Less than half of Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to expel former congressman George Santos, but the ones who did so came mostly from endangered districts, swing states or were his fellow New Yorkers.
Mr Santos was one of 18 Republicans who in 2022 won in a district that had voted for President Joe Biden. All 17 of his fellow Biden-district Republicans--including his five fellow freshman Republicans in New York who won seats last year--voted to expel Mr Santos.
Other freshmen who flipped seats such as Reps Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon’s 5th district, Jen Kiggans of Virginia’s 2nd also voted to boot the 35-year-old. Many of them know that Mr Santos is a drag on their brand and needed to kick him out. For instance, Rep John Duarte of California’s 13th district, who also voted to expel, only won his district by 564 votes.
In addition, other Republicans such as Reps Don Bacon of Nebraska and Brian Fitzpatrick, who are considered more moderate Republicans who voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results, also voted to kick him out.
Voices: George Santos may be gone - but there will be more of his kind
Eric Garcia writes:
George Santos got what he wanted.
I first realised this about the now-expelled New York Republican during the speaker’s race in October, when he started shouting at a pro-Palestinian activist who had questioned him earlier. I had caught him coming out of the meeting room in the Longworth House Office Building and asked him about Jim Jordan when he caught the activist and shouted “you are human scum.”
Immediately, all of the reporters moved from covering the GOP disarray and zeroed in on him, effectively turning it into a reality show. And that’s how he wanted it. He got all of the Washington press corps, the House Republican conference and even some Democrats to play along with his charade as he distracted from his legal troubles.
That’s why the House vote to expel him will not deter him. He turned every attempt to shame him into an opportunity. Furthermore, Republicans in the House of Representatives have created an ecosystem that disincentivizes policymaking and instead elevates people who see Congress as a way to build their brand rather than make a difference.
And the press is just as guilty of giving him what he wants as anyone else.
Read on...
Whither the Republican majority?
The many, many scandals of George Santos
Dogged by surely one of the oddest scandals to hit American politics in the last few years, Mr Santos has been facing calls for his expulsion and resignation even before he was seated as representative for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
John Bowden takes a look back at how Mr Santos' scandal-plagued political career evolved – from the beginning to its abrupt end:
Santos refuses to answer if he’s been asked to be on reality TV
On Thursday afternoon, Olivia Beavers of Politico asked Mr Santos if he had been asked to appear on a reality TV show.
“Olivia, I’m not going to answer that,” he said.
Garrett Haake of NBC News noted that it was “not a no”.
Dogged by surely one of the oddest scandals to hit American politics in the last few years, Mr Santos faced calls for his expulsion and resignation even before he was seated as representative for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
John Bowden takes a look back at how Mr Santos' scandal-plagued political career evolved – from the beginning to its abrupt end:
Kimmel to Santos: 'Have a good time in jail'
During his show on Thursday night, Mr Kimmel took aim at Mr Santos, expressing his disbelief at how long it has taken the House to expel him.
“This is like if a mental patient escaped the hospital and wandered into an air traffic control tower and then a year later he was still up there landing planes,” he joked.
Despite the uncertainty, Mr Kimmel noted that Mr Santos is making the most of his remaining time in the spotlight, holding a fiery press conference in front of the Capitol on Thursday in which he criticised Congress colleagues for “wasting the American people’s time”.
