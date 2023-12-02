George Santos expelled from House in landslide vote: Live
Two-thirds majority needed to expel – 311 members backed ouster while 114 voted against and two members voted present – entire GOP leadership opposed removal
Rep George Santos has been expelled from the House after more than a hundred Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.
Mr Santos joins only a handful of lawmakers ever ousted from their role, following a damning 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee which outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.
Leaving the floor in defeat, Mr Santos said, “They just set new dangerous precedent for themselves”.
A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Mr Santos – 311 members backed his ouster while 114 voted against it and two members voted present. The entire GOP leadership opposed the removal.
Speaking on the House floor on Thursday, Mr Santos said he was “at peace” with the outcome of the vote. “I have accepted expulsion.”
This came hours after he gave a press conference where he refused to resign and said that “if I leave, they win” and claimed he was of victim of “bullying”.
Who voted to expel George Santos?
One hundred five Republicans voted to expel Mr Santos, while 112 voted to keep him in office. Five Republicans didn’t vote.
Among the Democrats, 206 members voted to boot Mr Santos, and two voted to keep him in place, whole three didn’t vote.
The two Democrats who voted to keep Mr Santos in the House were Reps Bobby Scott of Virginia and Nikema Williams of Georgia – fellow Democrats Jonathan Jackson of Illinois and Al Green of Texas voted present.
In total, 311 members voted to remove Mr Santos, easily crossing the two-third threshold of 290 – 114 members voted against his removal, two voted present, and eight didn’t vote.
Santos refuses to answer if he’s been asked to be on reality TV
On Thursday afternoon, Olivia Beavers of Politico asked Mr Santos if he had been asked to appear on a reality TV show.
“Olivia, I’m not going to answer that,” he said.
Garrett Haake of NBC News noted that it was “not a no”.
George Santos's former district is ripe picking for the Democrats
George Santos no longer represents New York’s 3rd district after 11 months as its congressman. Many of his constituents will likely be happy he is gone.
His expulsion will now trigger a new election. But as he hails from a district that normally goes blue, Democrats have an opportunity to pick up a seat and reduce the House GOP majority by one seat.
In 2020, Mr Santos tried running against incumbent Democratic Rep Tom Suozzi, who beat him by 13 points in a district that Joe Biden had won by about eight points.
When Mr Suozzi ran for governor in 2022, that left the seat open. Democrats in New York that year attempted to draw a congressional district map that was more favourable to the Democrats, which kept the 3rd district and every other district the same.
But incumbent Democratic Gov Kathy Hochul, who was running for a full term after she replaced disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo, severely underperformed in her race against then-congressman Lee Zeldin, winning by only 6.4 points in a state that Mr Biden won by 23.2 points in 2020.
Mr Zeldin won Nassau County, which includes Long Island and the 3rd district, by 10.5 points – flipping a county Mr Biden won in 2020.
Mr Santos won largely on the coattails of Mr Zeldin’s prowess and concerns about crime in New York City proper, given that Mr Santos’s district also includes parts of Queens.
Democrats will certainly be licking their chops in an attempt to flip the seat. Indeed, Mr Suozzi, who lost the primary against Ms Hochul, is running for his old seat, as are other candidates.
Democrats have overperformed in special elections ever since the Dobbs v Jackson decision last year that overturned Roe v Wade. But Republicans, now free of the stain of Mr Santos, will likely pour money into the seat and say that their next candidate will be more morally scrupulous than Mr Santos.
As of right now, the race can best be considered leaning toward the Democrats, but the GOP still has a shot.
House Majority PAC plans to spend big to take back Santos district
The House Democratic super PAC has revealed their plans to “a significant role in the NY-03 special election, and we will do whatever it takes to flip this district blue,” House Majority PAC President Mike Smith said, according to CNN.
Who voted to keep Santos in Congress? All of House GOP leadership, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Less than half of a majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to expel former congressman George Santos, but the ones who did so came mostly from endangered districts, swing states or were his fellow New Yorkers.
Mr Santos was one of 18 Republicans who in 2022 won in a district that had voted for President Joe Biden. All 17 of his fellow Biden-district Republicans--including his five fellow freshman Republicans in New York who won seats last year--voted to expel Mr Santos.
Other freshmen who flipped seats such as Reps Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon’s 5th district, Jen Kiggans of Virginia’s 2nd also voted to boot the 35-year-old. Many of them know that Mr Santos is a drag on their brand and needed to kick him out. For instance, Rep John Duarte of California’s 13th district, who also voted to expel, only won his district by 564 votes.
In addition, other Republicans such as Reps Don Bacon of Nebraska and Brian Fitzpatrick, who are considered more moderate Republicans who voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results, also voted to kick him out.
At the same time, House Republican leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise; fellow New Yorker and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer all voted to keep him in Congress.
Similarly, many archconservative Republicans such as Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry, and Tim Burchett of Tennessee voted to keep him in office.
Several other Republicans from swing districts voted to keep him in office. Rep Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who only won her re-election in Colorado’s 3rd district by 546 votes last year, voted against expulsion.
Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who had called for his resignation, also voted against expulsion.
‘I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District'
New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X on Friday, “I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District”.
“The people of Long Island deserve nothing less,” she added.
The expulsion of scandal-ridden freshman Congressman George Santos has lit the fuse of a mad dash to replace him, with Democrats eager to reclaim the seat the infamous fabulist nabbed in the 2022 midterms.
Mr Santos was ousted on Friday after more than two-thirds of the House voted to remove him from the chamber. He was booted after a litany of scandals and criminal charges, with the unravelling of his political career beginning before he even took office in January of this year.
The last Republican to represent the area was Rep Rick Lazio, who left Congress after losing the New York Senate election in 2000 to then-First Lady and subsequent Secretary of State and Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
George Santos bitterly reacts to House expulsion: ‘To hell with this place’
Rep George Santos reacted bitterly to his expulsion from the House of Representatives after saying before the vote that he would leave “graciously”.
“The House spoke, that’s their vote. They just set new dangerous precedent for themselves,” he said after the vote, according to CNN.
He was asked if he would remain and utilize his nonmember privileges since he’s not yet convicted of any crimes, he said: “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.”
“I had no skin in the game,” he added when asked if he knew he was about to be removed.
“You know what? As unofficially no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer your questions,” he told the press.
He appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday morning ahead of the vote to expel him saying that he would leave the chamber “graciously” if pushed out.
“If it is God’s will to keep me here I will stay and if it is God’s will for me to leave I will do so graciously,” he said.
George Santos has been expelled from the House. What happens now?
VOICES: George Santos may be gone - but there will be more of his kind
George Santos got what he wanted.
I first realised this about the now-expelled New York Republican during the speaker’s race in October, when he started shouting at a pro-Palestinian activist who had questioned him earlier. I had caught him coming out of the meeting room in the Longworth House Office Building and asked him about Jim Jordan when he caught the activist and shouted “you are human scum.”
Immediately, all of the reporters moved from covering the GOP disarray and zeroed in on him, effectively turning it into a reality show. And that’s how he wanted it. He got all of the Washington press corps, the House Republican conference and even some Democrats to play along with his charade as he distracted from his legal troubles.
Moment George Santos expelled from US House in landslide vote
George Santos has been expelled from the US House of Representatives after more than a hundred Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.
Mr Santos has been ousted from his role following a damning 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee which outlined “substantial evidence” that he violated federal law.
The report claims Mr Santos used campaign money on Botox, OnlyFans, designer fashion and personal purchases.
A two-thirds majority was needed to expel the New York representative – 311 members backed his ouster while 114 voted against it and two members voted present.
Mr Santos is due to stand trial on 23 federal charges in September 2024.
