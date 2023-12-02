✕ Close George Santos expelled from US House of Representatives in landslide vote

Rep George Santos has been expelled from the House after more than a hundred Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.

Mr Santos joins only a handful of lawmakers ever ousted from their role, following a damning 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee which outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.

Leaving the floor in defeat, Mr Santos said, “They just set new dangerous precedent for themselves”.

A two-thirds majority was needed to expel Mr Santos – 311 members backed his ouster while 114 voted against it and two members voted present. The entire GOP leadership opposed the removal.

Speaking on the House floor on Thursday, Mr Santos said he was “at peace” with the outcome of the vote. “I have accepted expulsion.”

This came hours after he gave a press conference where he refused to resign and said that “if I leave, they win” and claimed he was of victim of “bullying”.