George Santos calls expulsion vote ‘not cool’ as Johnson waffles on timing: Live
Republicans unlikely to back Democratic resolution to oust Santos, instead looking to GOP Ethics panel chair to take action
Related video: Rep. Robert Garcia introduces resolution to expel George Santos from Congress
Scandal-plagued New York Republican Rep George Santos has refused to resign from his post, despite a looming vote to expel him from the House.
Mr Santos said on an X spaces broadcast that if the vote takes place on Thursday, it would coincide with his second wedding anniversary, saying that it would be “kind of not cool”.
On Wednesday afternoon, Speaker Mike Johnson told Axios, “I think it will be Friday,” but the timing of the vote remains unclear.
Democratic Reps Robert Garcia and Dan Goldman filed a privileged resolution to expel him on Tuesday and the House will have to handle it within two legislative days.
Mr Garcia said it was “an important insurance policy to ensure that the vote happens and that we get rid of him this week,” according to Punchbowl News.
Republicans are unlikely to back the Democratic resolution to oust Mr Santos, with the filing by the Democrats putting pressure on House Ethics chair GOP Rep Michael Guest to make a push on his own measure to remove the 35-year-old.
All this comes after a 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee released earlier this month outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.
Botox, OnlyFans and a stay in the Hamptons: Key revelations from George Santos ethics report
A lengthy report from the committee published on Thursday stated that there was credible evidence to indicate that the Republican misused campaign funds for a wide range of personal expenses, committed fraud, and misled the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
It was a damning end to a months-long investigation which had, until now, been Mr Santos’s golden ticket to survive the repeated efforts by his fellow lawmakers — including Republicans from his own state — to kick him out of Congress. Now, his days in Congress are presumably numbered as it is overwhelmingly likely that the House will vote to expel him in the coming days.
Lawmakers tried as much only a few weeks ago, with Mr Santos being saved once again by colleagues who did not wish to set a precedent of prejudging a member under investigation by the Ethics Committee. The New York congressman was already facing numerous felony charges in New York under indictment from the Justice Department.
He will not run for re-election, according to a lengthy tirade posted to Twitter moments after the Ethics Committee report was released. Even that statement is a total reversal of a declaration he made to CNN’s Manu Raju less than a month ago in an interview.
In that same statement Thursday, he called for Americans to call a Constitutional Convention to radically reform Congress. This is unlikely to occur, and particularly so if it is championed by a congressman who has now admitted to fabricating nearly the entirety of his background and is known to have lied about everything from being descended from Holocaust survivors to seeing his mother die on 9/11.
Bush White House press secretary argues against ouster of Santos
‘George Santos represents the clear downfall of the Republican Party'
Democrat who filed motion to expel Santos says his criminal trial is ‘irrelevant'
Santos faces third expulsion vote this year
Troy Nehls says he’s voting no on expelling Santos
Santos says it’s ‘not cool’ to expel him on his wedding anniversary
Vote possibly pushed to Friday
Mr Santos said on a X spaces broadcast that if the vote takes place on Thursday, it would coincide with his second wedding anniversary, saying that it would be “kind of not cool”.
But on Wednesday afternoon, Speaker Mike Johnson told Axios, “I think it will be Friday”.
VIDEO: Santos facing third expulsion vote
Santos argues against his expulsion on House floor speech
Scandal-plagued New York Rep George Santos looks set to join an exclusive group of people as he has acknowledged that he’s likely to be expelled from Congress.
Mr Santos would be the first member of the House to be removed in modern times without first having been convicted of a crime.
Only five representatives have ever been expelled from the House in the course of US history:
Bribes, treason and hay bales: The chaotic history of expulsions from Congress
George Santos set to become only third Member of Congress to be expelled since 1861, Gustaf Kilander writes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies