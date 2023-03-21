Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial – live: Opening arguments to begin in actor’s ski collision lawsuit with optometrist
Goop founder faces civil case regarding 2016 ski crash at Deer Valley resort
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is heading to court to answer a civil lawsuit brought against her by a man who claims she injured him in a ski hit-and-run seven years ago.
Paltrow claims she was hit from behind by another skier suffering minor injuries, whereas Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, claims that it was Paltrow who slammed into him in a “full body hit” as she skied the slopes of Park City, Utah.
He says the movie star and Goop CEO crashed into him with such force that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement,” according to Law & Crime.
The trial will decide who’s responsible for the damages which began at $3.1m but were since lowered to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.
The trial begins on Tuesday with attorneys on both sides set to deliver opening statements.
Paltrow recently faced backlash over her now-viral wellness routine and daily diet which she laid out in a recent podcast with her doctor.
‘Hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle’
Mr Sanderson alleges that Ms Paltrow was coming down the beginner slope of Bandana Run on Flagstaff mountain in an “out-of-control” manner, according to Court TV.
He claims that she struck him so hard that he was knocked out. At a press conference in 2019, he said that moments before the collision, he “heard this just hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something”.
He said at the time that he thought the speed at which Ms Paltrow was allegedly coming at him could explain the extent of his injuries. “A little bitty bullet can make a big hole,” he said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
The man skiing with the film star was Eric Christiansen. At first, he and the Deer Valley Resort Company were named in the petition. They were later removed when a judge restricted the argument to be about the collision and to being between Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson, with the hit-and-run issue removed from the dispute.
The ruling led to the claim now being one of negligence against Ms Paltrow for allegedly causing the crash while what took place afterwards is out of bounds for the proceedings, KSL reported.
“No one with knowledge of Ms. Paltrow’s post-collision actions claims to have observed Paltrow acting recklessly,” the judge wrote in his order. “Even when interpreted in the light most favorable to [Sanderson], the undisputed facts fail to support his claim that Paltrow’s post-collision actions were likely to result in substantial harm, that they were highly unreasonable or an extreme departure from ordinary care, or that they came with an apparent and high degree of danger.”
Did anyone else see what happened?
“A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash,” the complaint states.
Ms Paltrow on the other hand, claims that her instructor did in fact witness the collision.
The rule of the hills in Utah is that those ahead of you have the right of way and that those coming from behind have to avoid others. Both Mr Sanderson and Ms Paltrow claim that they were lower down on the mountain.
What does Mr Sanderson claim?
Mr Sanderson is arguing that Ms Paltrow is essentially guilty of the ski version of a hit and run. In his complaint filed in 2019, he alleges that after the collision, she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured”.
What does Paltrow say happened?
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time to rest after she collided with another person coming down the hill.
As she was climbing the hill on 26 February 2016, another skier slammed into her from behind. She suffered minor injuries, for which she says the man apologized immediately.
According to her, Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, said he couldn’t clearly remember what had happened after the “full body hit”. But to Ms Paltrow, the incident is as clear as day.
His version of events is rather different.
Paltrow ski crash trial set to begin
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is heading to court to answer a civil lawsuit brought against her by a man who claims she injured him in a ski hit-and-run seven years ago.
The trial in Park City, Utah, begins today.
