The retired optometrist who has taken actor Gwyneth Paltrow to trial over a 2016 ski collision has claimed he can no longer enjoy wine tastings because of injuries sustained in the collision.

The Hollywood star and Goop CEO has been accused of crashing into Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016.

Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed into him in a “full body hit” leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims that it was Ms Sanderson who crashed into her.

Neuro-radiology expert Dr Windell Gibby testified on Wednesday that the collision caused him to “abruptly” suffer a sharp decline in quality of life – leaving him unable to enjoy his pasttimes.

“Terry had been a high-functioning, active person... Meeting groups, wine tasting, skiing, volunteering,” she said.

“After the accident, he deteriorated abruptly and many of the activities he loved to do, he stopped doing.”

Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow while she is seeking $1 in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.