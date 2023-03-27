Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial – live: Terry Sanderson ‘didn’t think’ crashing with Goop mogul was cool
Actor and Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a skiing accident entered its fifth day on Monday.
The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016 when Ms Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run. Ms Paltrow claimed it was Mr Sanderson who plowed into her.
Mr Sanderson, 76, alleges he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
While on the stand on Monday, Mr Sanderson denied allegations by the defence that he’s suing Ms Paltrow to exploit her wealth and fame.
He said he wasn’t star-struck after learning that Ms Paltrow was the woman involved in the collision.
“I thought, ‘I’m not into celebrity worship,’” he told jurors on Monday.
Mr Sanderson filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, prompting the actress to file a countersuit in which she asks for a symbolic $1 should she win and for her legal expenses to be covered.
Whitney Smith says Sanderson showed no signs of concussion
Whitney Smith is now done. She testified about her initial report of giving first aid to Mr Sanderson, saying that he showed no signs of a concussion.
Asked in turn whether she had observed any indications of a head injury, dizziness, loss of balance, light or sound sensitivity, mood changes, confusion, or other symptoms, she answered no to each one.
However, asked by Mr Sanderson’s lawyer Lawrence Buhler whether she was qualified to diagnose a brain injury, she said she was not and does not do so in the course of her job.
Whitney Smith, Deer Valley employee who helped Mr Sanderson takes the stand
Hours after the 2016 ski collision, Mr Sanderson sent a text message to his daughters.
“Whitney had me entertained while probing me with questions to evaluate my senses. A dedicated outdoor person and house lover from Michigan,” Dr Sanderson texted, along with a picture of Ms Smith. “She also took me down to the toboggan by herself and won the DV Women Downhill race contest. A sweetheart”
Eric Christiansen denies falsifying ski collision report
The veteran ski instructor said that he noted in the incident report that Mr Sanderson had plowed into Ms Paltrow.
In court on Monday, Mr Christiansen denied changing his account of events because “Ms Paltrow had tipped him well.”
Eric Christiansen says he did offer help to Mr Sanderson after the collision
Mr Christiansen told jurors that he arrived at the site of the collision after Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson came to a full stop.
The veteran ski instructor testified that he took Ms Paltrow’s skis before offering a hand to Mr Sanderson to get up.
Meanwhile, Mr Sanderson claims that Mr Christiansen yelled at him and blamed him for the collision.
Eric Christiansen denies confrontation with Mr Sanderson
“Deer Valley takes their guest very seriously,” Mr Christiansen said. “And if an instructor has a confrontation with a customer, they don’t last.”
The ski instructor, who was training Ms Paltrow’s kids on the day of the incident, has worked at the skiing resort for 40 years.
“I am police to everyone, and I was polite to Mr Sanderson.”
Eric Christiansen takes the stand
A ski instructor for Ms Paltrow has been called on the stand by the defence.
Ms Paltrow says her contact information was given to Mr Sanderson by Mr Christiansen.
Mr Sanderson claims Mr Christiansen yelled at him and blamed him for the collision as he remained disoriented after the accident.
Terry Sanderson recounts Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘blood-curdling scream'
Mr Sanderson said he heard a “blood-curdling” scream – a noise that he said he has never heard before in his almost four decades of skiing – before a “boom”.
“It was wide open. There was nothing, nothing in front of me,” he testified.
Optometrist testifies Gwyneth Paltrow let out ‘bloodcurdling scream’ before ‘smacking’ into him on ski slope
During the courtroom testimony, Mr Sanderson recalled the moment he claims Paltrow crashed into him on the slope, leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Alleged victim says Gwyneth Paltrow let out ‘bloodcurdling scream’ before ski crash
Terry Sanderson, 76, took the stand in court in Park City, Utah, on Monday morning during the high-profile civil trial involving the Goop mogul
Skier suing Gwyneth Paltrow is confronted over ‘I’m famous’ email as he insists ‘I’m not into celeb worship’
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski collision was confronted in court on Monday about his “I’m famous” comments in the aftermath of the crash as he insisted that he is “not into celebrity worship”.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over ski crash is confronted over ‘I’m famous’ email
When the retired optimetrist took the witness stand on Monday, he was questioned about his comments telling his daughter he was ‘famous’ after the crash
Court takes recess
Jury will reconvene at 3.30pm ET.
