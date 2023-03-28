Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial – live: Terry Sanderson ‘didn’t think’ crashing with Goop mogul was cool
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a skiing accident entered its fifth day on Monday.
The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016 when Ms Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run. Ms Paltrow claimed it was Mr Sanderson who plowed into her.
Mr Sanderson, 76, alleges he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
While on the stand on Monday, Mr Sanderson denied allegations by the defence that he’s suing Ms Paltrow to exploit her wealth and fame.
He said he wasn’t star-struck after learning that Ms Paltrow was the woman involved in the collision.
“I thought, ‘I’m not into celebrity worship,’” he told jurors on Monday.
Mr Sanderson filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, prompting the actress to file a countersuit in which she asks for a symbolic $1 should she win and for her legal expenses to be covered.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s security team offered to bring “treats” to the bailiffs in the Utah courtroom where she is standing trial.
Before proceedings began on Thursday, attorney Steve Owens asked the judge whether Ms Paltrow’s team could bring treats for the bailiffs in gratitude for their service.
Earlier this week, Judge Kent Holmberg had told the defence that the court would help accommodate Ms Paltrow’s transitions from her vehicle to the courtroom to avoid disturbances by press waiting in the parking lot to snap a picture of the star.
“Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they’ve been,” Mr Owens said. “So, I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections.”
Mr Sanderson’s attorneys then objected to the request, arguing that the defence did not fill them in before raising the request to the judge.
“OK, there’s an objection so thank you, but no thank you,” the judge ordered. “If the parties decide to do that later, that’s fine, too.”
Hollywood actor-turned-lifestyle influencer Gwyneth Paltrow is facing legal action from a man who accused her of colliding with him in a “hit-and-run ski crash” seven years ago.
The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah on 26 February 2016. Paltrow and retired optometrist, Dr Terry Sanderson, collided on a beginner’s course called the Bandana Run.
Mr Sanderson, 76, subsequently filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained. Paltrow then filed a countersuit asking for a symbolic $1 and for her legal expenses to be covered.
Gwyneth Paltrow says she briefly thought a 2016 ski collision was in fact a sexual assault and “froze” when a set of skis suddenly “forced my legs apart.”
Terry Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed into him in a “full body hit” leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages from the Oscar winner after alleging that he was left with permanent brain damage following the accident at the Deer Valley resort in Utah.
The Hollywood star has denied the claims and told the court that it was Mr Sanderson who caused the accident by skiing into the back of her as she made her way down the mountain.
She explained to the jury exactly what she believed happened when she finally took to the witness stand on day four of the high-profile trial in Park City, Utah.
Attorney Stephen Owens made the admission after his cross-examination of Polly Sanderson Grasham.
The Independent’s Graeme Massie has more:
Trial is now in recess
The trial is now in recess until tomorrow, when Steve Graff’s testimony will continue.
Lawyer grills Graff on Sanderson’s injuries
Steve Graff has come under combative cross-examination by Mr Sanderson’s lawyer Robert Sykes, who contends that there are inconsistencies in the various reports and statements about the injuries.
Marching back and forth in the courtroom, Mr Sykes asked: “Do you think that a man who just had four broken ribs – four! – would tell a ski patrol guy who came by that he was okay? Is that reasonable to you?”
Mr Graff calmly replied: ”Yes, that's reasonable. I've seen that happened over and over again. Maybe not with four broken ribs, but quite frequently people say they're okay. They want to be okay.”
Graff says Sanderson never reported being yelled at by resort employee
Under questioning from Paltrow’s team, Steve Graff testified that he had never received any reports of Mr Sanderson suffering a serious injury.
Nor did he hear anything about his employee Eric Christiansen shouting at Mr Sanderson until a lawsuit was filed, he said.
“Even if the person wasn't injured –wanted a ride, or had an euqipment problem – or if there was anything other than ‘no I'm okay’, it would most likely have ended up in this log,” Mr Graff said.
Commenting on the claim that Ms Christiansen had shouted at Mr Sanderson, he said: “I've been a leader a manager of employees for nearly 30 years now, and if any one of my employees verbally assaulted a guest or yelled at them, or behaved in any way that was inappropriate, we would definitely take action.”
He added that his staff were not instructed to treat celebrities any differently from ordinary customers, and that there was “absolutely not” any attempt to cover up the incident to protect Paltrow.
Mr Graff did describe how the resort received two letters from Mr Sanderson saying he was “concerned” that the ski code wasn’t being enforced on celebrities such as Paltrow.
Deer Valley manager Steve Graff takes the stand
Steve Graff has now taken the stand. He was the ski patrol manager at Deer Valley Resort when the incident happened, responsible for Whitney Smith and her other colleagues.
According to Radar Online, Mr Sanderson's legal team attempted to block Mr Graff from testifying in the trial because he did not witness the collision and cannot "claim to know anything about it other than what was reported to him".
