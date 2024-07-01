Jump to content

Mapped: Hurricane Beryl barrels towards Caribbean islands as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Beryl, now reduced to a Category 3 storm, broke records as the earliest Category 4 storm recorded in the Atlantic

Amelia Neath
Monday 01 July 2024 10:25
Comments
Close
Tracking Hurricane Beryl, Weekend forecast

Hurricane Beryl is barreling towards the Caribbean, with the Category 3 storm expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday morning.

The hurricane reached Category 4 strength on Sunday, becoming the earliest storm of such strength in the season on record in the Atlantic, as well as the only Category 4 ever recorded in June.

While it had reduced to a Category 3 early on Monday, Beryl remains an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” as it approaches the Windward Islands.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada are at greatest risk of the storm, with National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that the islands should expect “potentially catastrophic” hurricane-force winds, a life threading storm surge and damaging waves from early Monday morning.

Alongside this, heavy rainfall and localized flooding is expected across the Windward Islands through Monday.

Total Rainfall
Total Rainfall (National Hurricane Center)
Cone Static Image
Cone Static Image (National Hurricane Center)
Key Messages from NHC
Key Messages from NHC (National Hurricane Center)

The NHC urged residents across the Caribbean islands to listen to their local governments and emergency management teams for any preparedness and/or evacuation orders.

With the hurricane heading for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on carnival weekend, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday urged residents to hold back on their festivity plans and prepare for Beryl to hit the region.

Gonsalves has already ordered the early closure of bars and has postponed some carnival events, according to Loop News.

Arrival Time of Winds
Arrival Time of Winds (National Hurricane Center)
Beryl heads to the Carribean
Beryl heads to the Carribean (National Hurricane Center)
Wind Speed Probabilities
Wind Speed Probabilities (National Hurricane Center)

Due to the severity of the hurricane, airports were shuttered on Sunday night in Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Lucia.

Beryl is forecast to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves across the Caribbean Sea later this week, with Tropical Storm watches in effect for portions of the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The previous holder of the title of the earliest Category 4 hurricane on record was Hurricane Dennis on July 8 2005.

