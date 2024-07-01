Mapped: Hurricane Beryl barrels towards Caribbean islands as Category 3 storm

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hurricane Beryl is barreling towards the Caribbean, with the Category 3 storm expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday morning.

The hurricane reached Category 4 strength on Sunday, becoming the earliest storm of such strength in the season on record in the Atlantic, as well as the only Category 4 ever recorded in June.

While it had reduced to a Category 3 early on Monday, Beryl remains an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” as it approaches the Windward Islands.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada are at greatest risk of the storm, with National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that the islands should expect “potentially catastrophic” hurricane-force winds, a life threading storm surge and damaging waves from early Monday morning.

Alongside this, heavy rainfall and localized flooding is expected across the Windward Islands through Monday.

Total Rainfall ( National Hurricane Center )

Cone Static Image ( National Hurricane Center )

Key Messages from NHC ( National Hurricane Center )

The NHC urged residents across the Caribbean islands to listen to their local governments and emergency management teams for any preparedness and/or evacuation orders.

With the hurricane heading for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on carnival weekend, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday urged residents to hold back on their festivity plans and prepare for Beryl to hit the region.

Gonsalves has already ordered the early closure of bars and has postponed some carnival events, according to Loop News.

Arrival Time of Winds ( National Hurricane Center )

Beryl heads to the Carribean ( National Hurricane Center )

Wind Speed Probabilities ( National Hurricane Center )

Due to the severity of the hurricane, airports were shuttered on Sunday night in Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Lucia.

Beryl is forecast to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves across the Caribbean Sea later this week, with Tropical Storm watches in effect for portions of the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The previous holder of the title of the earliest Category 4 hurricane on record was Hurricane Dennis on July 8 2005.