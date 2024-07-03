Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1719981356

Jamaica braces for Hurricane Beryl as Category 4 storm thrashes Caribbean and targets US: Live updates

Hurricane Beryl is on a path to Jamaica after leaving a trail of destruction in Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines

Katie Hawkinson,Stuti Mishra,Amelia Neath
Wednesday 03 July 2024 05:35
Comments
Close
Hurricane Beryl hits Bridgetown, Barbados

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Hurricane Beryl is barreling toward Jamaica as a Category 4 storm with 155mph winds after charting a deadly path through Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, destroying buildings and killing at least six.

Beryl intensified to the earliest Category 5 storm recorded in the Atlantic overnight before weakening back to Category 4 on Tuesday. The storm made landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday, where it “flattened” Carriacou Island within half an hour, Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said.

Hurricane Beryl has killed at least six people: Three in Grenada, two in northern Venezuela and one in St Vincent and the Grenadines. One of the victims died in Grenada’s capital after a tree fell on their home, Mitchell said.

This evening, the Category 4 storm will bring up to three feet of storm surge to Hispaniola.

Hurricane Beryl will reach Jamaica, which is now under a Hurricane Warning, on Wednesday. Residents of the Cayman Islands are also bracing for Hurricane Beryl to hit on Thursday night. The storm will likely maintain strength as it travels.

The Category 4 hurricane also has the potential to hit Texas over the weekend, according to projections from the National Weather Service.

Recommended
1719981356

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines suffer 'horrendous' damages, prime minister says

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have suffered hundreds of millions of dollars worth of "horrendous" damages after Hurricane Beryl, the prime minister said.

"This is a horrific hurricane," said Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Al Jazeera, adding that houses, schools and health facilities were without electricity and some parts didn't have drinking water

"On the main island of Saint Vincent, we have had substantial damage, horrendous damage but not to the same extent as the devastation in the southern part," he said on Tuesday.

"It could be hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage and loss."

Damaged constructions and trees are pictured after the pass of Hurricane Beryl in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Damaged constructions and trees are pictured after the pass of Hurricane Beryl in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (RALPH GONSALVES via REUTERS)
Stuti Mishra3 July 2024 05:35
1719979260

President Biden speaks on extreme weather and climate crisis

As Hurricane Beryl rages through the Caribbean Sea, President Joe Biden spoke on the impacts of the climate crisis.

“Everyone who wilfully denies the impacts of climate change is condemning the American people to a dangerous future, and either is really, really dumb or has some other motive,” Biden said on Tuesday afternoon.

Record-warm ocean temperatures gave Hurricane Beryl the strength to grow from a tropical depression to a Category 4 storm in a matter of days.

While natural weather patterns like La Nina can help drive catastrophic storms like Hurricane Beryl, the human-driven climate crisis still plays a role, as oceans absorb more than 90 percent of excess heat produced by greenhouse gases.

High water temperatures can contribute to sea level rise and hurt marine life in addition to fueling strong storms like Hurricane Beryl. Ocean temperatures will likely continue to rise even if we curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to NOAA.

A man looks at damaged fishing boats after Hurricane Beryl blew through Barbados
A man looks at damaged fishing boats after Hurricane Beryl blew through Barbados (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Katie Hawkinson3 July 2024 05:01
1719975650

X labeled AccuWeather’s Hurricane Beryl map as misinformation. Meteorologists worry it could cost lives

AccuWeather meteorologists say X labeled their projected Hurricane Beryl path as “false information” but allowed other obvious misinformation on the site - a decision that could cost lives.

At least six people have died as Hurricane Beryl sweeps through the eastern Caribbean.

Read more:

Hurricane Beryl update: AccuWeather says X is allowing misinformation on site

The forecasting company relies on a team of 100 meteorologists who use weather data from NOAA, NASA and other national sources

Katie Hawkinson3 July 2024 04:00
1719972050

Video: Hurricane Beryl hits Bridgetown, Barbados

Hurricane Beryl hits Bridgetown, Barbados
Katie Hawkinson3 July 2024 03:00
1719968450

In photos: Devastation in Bequia after Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl destroyed homes and knocked out power as it passed through Bequia, the largest island in the Grenadines.

At least one person died on the island because of the storm, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said on Monday. The hurricane also damaged or destroyed 90 percent of homes on the nation’s Union Island.

Hurricane Beryl destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed six people when it ripped through the eastern Caribbean, including the island of Bequia, pictured
Hurricane Beryl destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed six people when it ripped through the eastern Caribbean, including the island of Bequia, pictured (Louis Wilson/ Provided)
Hurricane Beryl destroyed several homes, pictured, on the island of Bequia
Hurricane Beryl destroyed several homes, pictured, on the island of Bequia (Louis Wilson/Provided)
Katie Hawkinson3 July 2024 02:00
1719964850

Hurricane Beryl became earliest Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic

Hurricane Beryl has now beaten two historic records in the Atlantic.

Beryl was named the earliest Category 5 hurricane recorded in the Atlantic after it strengthened late on Monday, the National Hurricane Center has said. The previous title was held by Hurricane Emily, who reached Category 5 on July 16, 2005.

Beryl was also named the earliest-ever Category 4 hurricane as it approached the eastern Caribbean over the weekend, as well as the only Category 4 in the month of June.

In this category, Beryl beat Hurricane Dennis, which became a Category 4 storm on July 8, 2005.

The deadly storm weakened back down to a Category 4 on Tuesday afternoon. It is now barreling towards Jamaica, where officials warn residents should rush life-saving protections to completion.

Katie Hawkinson3 July 2024 01:00
1719961250

Watch: Plane flies into the eye of Hurricane Beryl

Plane flies into the eye of Hurricane Beryl
Katie Hawkinson3 July 2024 00:00
1719957650

Video: Hurricane Beryl tears roof off school as storm rips through Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl tears roof off school as storm rips through Caribbean
Katie Hawkinson2 July 2024 23:00
1719955850

Life-saving protections in Jamaica should be ‘rushed to completion,’ forecasters warn

Measures to protect life and property in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands should be “rushed to completion,” the National Weather Service said early Tuesday evening.

“Life-threatening winds and storm surge” will hit Jamaica on Wednesday before moving to the Cayman Islands that evening, the NWS forecasts.

Life-threatening flash flooding will impact Jamaica and southern Hispaniola through Wednesday night.

The NWS said there is still uncertainty about Beryl’s path afterward — however, projections show it could hit southern Texas by the week’s end.

The National Weather Service charts Hurricane Beryl’s path on Tuesday night
The National Weather Service charts Hurricane Beryl’s path on Tuesday night (National Weather Service)
Katie Hawkinson2 July 2024 22:30
1719954192

Alliance of Small Island States issues statement on Hurricane Beryl and climate crisis

The Alliance of Small Island States, an organization designed to create a unified voice for small island nations to address the ongoing climate crisis, issued a statement as Hurricane Beryl races through the Caribbean Sea.

“This monstrous storm is still sweeping through the region and the full extent of the losses and damages are yet to be ascertained,” the organization said in a statement.

“As the people of small island developing states, the growing sense of hopelessness is intensifying,” the statement continued. “For decades we have been straining to ensure the world hears our calls for urgent, increased ambition on climate action.”

Record-warm ocean temperatures gave Hurricane Beryl the strength to grow from a tropical depression to a Category 4 storm in a matter of days. While natural weather patterns like La Nina can help drive catastrophic storms like Hurricane Beryl, the human-driven climate crisis still plays a role, as oceans absorb more than 90 percent of excess heat produced by greenhouse gases.

High water temperatures can contribute to sea level rise and hurt marine life in addition to fueling strong storms like Hurricane Beryl. Ocean temperatures will likely continue to rise even if we curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to NOAA.

Island nations are at the front lines of the climate crisis, given their vulnerability to violent storms and sea-level rise.

“We continue to be sacrificed on the frontlines of a climate crisis we did not cause,” the Alliance of Small Island States statement said. “Our sea temperatures grow warmer, encouraging storms to strengthen at alarming speed and increasing the dire threat to our developing countries. The increased danger is evident for the world to see.”

“If the world does not stand with [Small Island Developing States] now, it is only a matter of time before we are all lost.”

Katie Hawkinson2 July 2024 22:03

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in