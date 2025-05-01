Trump live: Mike Waltz ‘honored’ to stay in administration after being ousted as national security adviser
Marco Rubio will serve as national security adviser in interim, in addition to leading State Department
President Donald Trump will nominate Mike Waltz to serve as his UN ambassador after ousting him as national security adviser in the first White House shake-up of his second term.
The news came after a morning of fervent speculation concerning Waltz’s future and reporting that he was being pushed out of the administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will add interim NSA to his responsibilities until a replacement is found.
At the National Prayer Day event in the Rose Garden, Trump made no mention of the shake-up, and Waltz was absent despite being on campus earlier.
Meanwhile, former vice president Kamala Harris mercilessly rebuked the president in her first extensive remarks since leaving Washington, D.C., in January, saying his tariff-based trade war was inviting recession and amounted to the “greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history.”
Harris, the defeated Democratic nominee in last year’s presidential election, spoke at the 20th anniversary gala for Emerge America, an organization that supports left-leaning women for public office.
She further said: “Instead of an administration working to advance America's highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals.”
Trump issues warning to countries buying Iranian oil
President Donald Trump has issued a warning to any country or person buying Iranian oil or petrochemicals.
He wrote on Truth Social:
ALERT: All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW! Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions. They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for your attention to this matter, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
Would Americans rather buy expensive US dolls over Chinese dolls?
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller argued in front of the press corps on Thursday that Americans would rather buy more expensive American dolls for their children than Chinese-made ones amid President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
Miller’s comments come after Trump’s remark on Wednesday that parents may have to buy fewer toys for their children because of the tariffs.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, D.C.
Watch: Trump spoke glowingly of Rubio just hours before announcement
Awkward moment State Dept spokesperson caught unaware of Trump's Waltz announcement
There was an awkward moment in today’s State Department briefing when spokesperson Tammy Bruce was caught off guard by President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the future of Mike Waltz in his administration.
CNN’s Kylie Atwood read her the Truth Social post from her phone mid-briefing.
“It is clear that I just heard this from you,” said Bruce in response.
Watch the moment here:
ANALYSIS: Waltz may have a shiny new job – but forcing him out of Trump’s inner circle is still a win for MAGA
John Bowden writes:
There was zero doubt as to which faction of the modern-day Republican Party felt like it came out ahead on Thursday after the announcement that Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, was out of his job.
“SCALP,” declared conspiracy theory-lover and right-wing activist Laura Loomer in a tweet posted after reports of his removal as NSA and shortly before news that he would be moved to the now-vacant position of ambassador to the United Nations.
The writing was on the wall for Waltz long before news of his imminent ouster from his security role broke on Thursday. His new position puts him out of the White House, and out of Trump’s inner circle of advisers.
How MAGA forced Mike Waltz out of Trump’s inner circle
Waltz 'deeply honored' to continue service
Mike Waltz has responded on X to President Donald Trump’s announcement of his new role within the administration as nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
“I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation,” he wrote, after a morning of fervent speculation about his future.
The UN role was originally intended for Rep. Elise Stefanik, who was asked to step back in order to help maintain the Republican majority in the House of Representatives.
Waltz will need to be confirmed by the Senate.
President Donald Trump has tapped Mike Waltz to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations after ousting him as National Security Adviser.
The shake up comes just weeks after the Signalgate scandal, where Waltz inadvertently added a journalist from The Atlantic into the chat discussing war plans in Yemen.
Trump announced the move in a post on Truth Social.
Rhian Lubin reports.
BREAKING: Trump nominates Waltz to be UN ambassador
President Donald Trump has broken his silence on reports that Mike Waltz has been ousted as his national security adviser.
In a post on Truth Social, the president announced that he is nominating Waltz to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.
Until a new NSA is named, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve in the role for the interim.
The president wrote:
I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
Senior Republicans dig their heels in over Medicaid cuts as they try to push through Trump agenda
House and Senate Republicans remain miles apart on whether to make significant cuts to Medicaid in President Donald Trump’s proposed “one big, beautiful bill.”
The US House of Representatives passed a version of the budget resolution that the Senate sent right before the April recess. But that is just the beginning of the real fight.
The House wants to find $1.5 trillion worth of spending cuts to pay for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, renewing the tax cuts that Trump signed in 2017.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, D.C.
Senior Republicans dig heels in over Medicaid cuts as they try to force Trump agenda
Who might replace Waltz as national security adviser?
With Mike Waltz on his way out as national security adviser, who might take his role?
Sources told Reuters that the options included U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been involved in Russia-Ukraine diplomacy as well as the Middle East, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio could assume the position on a temporary basis while a permanent selection is settled upon, sources said.
