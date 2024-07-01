Hurricane Beryl could be seen from space swirling over the Caribbean as it was expected to bear down as a category 3 storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Beryl is expected to produce potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves when it passes over portions of the Windward Islands with the highest risk of the core in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada beginning later on Monday.

Footage released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University (CSU) on Sunday, 30 June, showed a view of lightning flashes within the hurricane’s eye wall.