Jeffrey Epstein list: Nearly 100 more documents unsealed as Met Police refuses to investigate Prince Andrew
Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, magician David Copperfield, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking and Bill Clinton have all been named in the documents so far
Comedian Chris Tucker, actor Kevin Spacey and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, were mentioned in a tranche of documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein that have been unsealed.
Nearly 100 more court files containing information about Epstein were released on Friday after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of filings in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell – currently in federal prison for sex trafficking – was sued in 2015 after she branded Ms Giuffre a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor. The suit was settled in 2017 but the documents remained sealed – until now.
The first batch of forty court documents was released on Wednesday, naming Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and magician David Copperfield. The naming of individuals does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.
The Metropolitan Police has declined calls to open an investigation into Prince Andrew following the release of the documents — which include accusations of sexual assault — but will assess any new and relevant information. The duke has consistently denied any misconduct.
Trump dined at Epstein home, documents reveal
Donald Trump occasionally came to Jeffrey Epstein’s house for dinner but did not sit at the table, instead dining in the kitchen with one of the disgraced financier’s former employees, newly unsealed documents claim.
The former president, who had a residence in Palm Beach near to Epstein’s, would visit for meals but did not have massages there because he “had his own spa”.
There is no indication that Mr Trump committed any wrongdoing and he has not been charged with involvement in Epstein’s crimes.
Despite his publicly documented relationship with the late paedophile, Mr Trump has only been named a handful of times in the court documents, which were made public this week.
Trump dined at Epstein home but ‘did not sit at the table’ according to documents
The former president would visit for meals but did not have massages there because he ‘had his own spa’
How often high-profile individuals were named in Epstein court documents
A number of high-profile indivduals have been named multiple times in various materials, including footnotes of the court documents released so far about convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein’s partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell has been featured the most, appearing over 1000 times in the first five batches of documents.
Britain’s Prince Andrew has been named over 100 times across all sets of documents, although the Duke of York has strongly denied any wrongdoing.
Former US president Bill Clinton’s name was mentioned 83 times in the first two document batches, and with the latest release, his name has been featured well over 100 times.
Another former US president who has been named in the documents is Donald Trump, whose name has been featured four times so far.
Magician David Copperfield was named six times in the first document set while some Hollywood celebrities including actor Kevin Spacey, British supermodel Naomi Campbell, Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio have also been named.
All the actors have denied ever meeting Epstein.
Unanswered questions after release of new Epstein documents
Several questions remain even as over 3,000 pages of new court documents about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been released.
One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, filed a lawsuit in 2009 saying the disgraced billionaire financier had flown her around the world for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals and heads of state.
People named in court documents released so far include Britain’s Prince Andrew, Former US president Bill Clinton, New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former US Senator George Mitchell, and law professor Alan Dershowitz.
It remains unclear how many more influential personalities were linked to the convicted sex offender.
Giuffre’s allegations have also changed over time.
For instance, she withdrew her allegations against Dershowitz in 2022, saying she “may have made a mistake” in identifying him as one of her abusers.
While she initially said she was 15 when Epstein began to abuse her, Giuffre later said she met him the summer she turned 17.
The possibility of some questions only Epstein himself might have been able to answer have died with him following his death by suicide at a federal detention center in Manhattan in August 2019.
So far only about 190 of the nearly 250 files that US District Judge Loretta Preska authorised for release have been made public.
With another batch expected to be released on Monday, new names may come to light, but there’s also a possibility these records were likely already made public in the nearly 3,000 pages unveiled so far.
Nearly 3,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released, but some questions remain unanswered
Even after the release of thousands of pages of court records about Jeffrey Epstein in recent days, some questions about the millionaire pedophile remain unanswered
Metropolitan Police rules out Prince Andrew investigation after new documents release
The Metropolitan Police have decided not to launch a probe into Prince Andrew’s links with Jeffrey Epstein after new court documents related to the late child sex offender contained references to the Duke of York.
“We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein,” the police statement read.
“As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched,” it noted.
In a filing in the latest document, a woman named Jane Doe #3 – believed to be Virginia Giuffre – alleges she was “forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations.”
The Duke of York has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
How did Jeffrey Epstein die?
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in prison by suicide when he was serving a 20-year jail sentence.
Epstein died on 10 August inside New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center where he was confined ahead of a trial for allegedly recruiting dozens of teen girls to engage in sexual acts with him and his friends.
He was found dead with a noose made of bedsheet with authorities ruling the death a suicide.
While there is speculation that Epstein did not kill himself, authorities ranging from the medical examiner to former US attorney general Bill Barr declared that Epstein did indeed take his own life.
What happened to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein?
Epstein died in 2019 inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York - five years later and secret files about his associates have been made public
Law professor posts defence video after new Epstein documents reveal
Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz posted a 31-minute video after a court released a new set documents relating to his former client Jeffrey Epstein which raised allegations that he took part in the convicted sex offender’s trafficking ring.
The newly released documents contained allegations that Mr Dershowitz forced a minor girl to have sex with him on several occasions and also that he witnessed other girls being abused.
Much of the claims against Mr Dershowitz has been previously reported and he has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
“Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the US Virgin Islands,” an excerpt of the filings read.
Dershowitz denied the allegations, claiming he had an “innocent” relationship with Epstein.
“I had an innocent relationship with a man who I didn’t know, nobody suspected, had done anything wrong,” he said.
Alan Dershowitz posts 31-minute defence video after Epstein documents unsealed
Dershowitz issued a 31-minute response titled ‘The Epstein list and guilty by association’ following the unsealing of 40 Epstein-linked legal filings on Wednesday
UK Met Police say they aren’t investigating Prince Andrew over Epstein files
The UK’s Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is not investigating Prince Andrew over the newly-unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files.
The force issued a short statement on Friday saying: “We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.
“As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched.”
Andrew was named in the first round of new documents released on Wednesday, including in testimony from Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg, who has accused him of groping her breast in Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.
Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew have strongly denied the allegations.
Epstein offered reward to disprove claims Stephen Hawking took part in orgy
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was looking to offer a financial reward to the friends of one of his accusers if they could help prove an allegation that physicist Stephen Hawking had engaged in an underage orgy was false.
New court documents reveal the disgraced paedophile financier sent an email in 2015 showing that he was happy to issue a reward to counter the allegations made by his accuser Virginia Giuffre.
“You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false. The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy,” the email sent to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell noted.
Who owns Jeffrey Epstein's island now?
Court documents have revealed the names of staff members and business associates of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein working at his private island called Little St James – a 72-acre piece of land including several villas off the coast of St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.
After Epstein’s death in prison – ruled as a case of suicide – the billionaire Stephen Deckoff bought Little St James, according to Forbes.
The billionaire also reportedly bought the neighboring 160-acre Great St James, which was also owned by Mr Epstein, for $60 million.
A news release about Mr Deckoff’s acquisition of the land suggests he plans to build a “state-of-the-art, five-star, world-class luxury 25-room resort” on the islands.
Princess Beatrice visits father Andrew after Epstein list reveal
Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice has reportedly made a private visit to her father amid public scrutiny of the Duke of York’s links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The duke’s 35-year-old daughter drove to her father’s Windsor home, the New York Post reported.
She walked through the gates of the Duke of York’s estate, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
The duke has been named in court documents relating to Epstein after a judge ordered the release of secret case files.
Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations against him and Buckingham Palace previously said all accusations against the duke are “categorically untrue”.
