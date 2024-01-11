Jeffrey Epstein list: New documents reveal paedophile’s responses to sex trafficking claims
Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson and other high profile figures have been named in the filings from a lawsuit between Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Which big names are on Epstein’s list?
The final set of unsealed documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein names several prominent figures including Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner, the late artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky and the late New Mexico governor Bill Richardson.
Thousands of pages of documents have been made public after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of filings in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Tuesday’s release included depositions from Ms Giuffre, Maxwell and Epstein.
In Epstein’s deposition, he was questioned about his campaign of abuse of young and underage girls. He pleaded the Fifth over 1,000 times.
In Ms Giuffre’s 2016 deposition, she claimed that she was trafficked to Mr Wexner for sex and that he “participated in sex with minors”. Mr Wexner previously issued a statement denying all wrongdoing.
In Maxwell’s deposition, she was confronted with disturbing messages left for Epstein – one of which, left by Jean Luc Brunel, referenced what appeared to be code for procuring an underage Russian girl for Epstein. “She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call,” it read.
ICYMI: Ghislaine Maxwell breaks silence after Epstein files unsealed
Convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has reacted to the long-anticipated release of a trove of court documents naming several of the dead paedophile’s associates.
Maxwell’s attorneys Arthur Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson released a statement on Wednesday night, after the filings began to be unsealed, in which she continued to insist her innocence and vowed to plough ahead with her appeal.
“Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court’s recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal,” they said in the statement, shared with The Messenger.
“Ghislaine’s focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to be dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.
“She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence.”
Ghislaine Maxwell breaks silence after Epstein files unsealed
Trove of documents newly unsealed are part of a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell back in 2015 by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre – documents which years later a judge has finally ordered to be released
Prince Andrew was ‘too big’ for bathtub sex with Epstein victim, lawyer claimed
A bathtub in which it was claimed Prince Andrew had sex with an underage woman was too small for a man of his size “to enjoy a bath in, let alone sex,” defence lawyers have claimed.
The argument, previously made by representatives of Ghislaine Maxwell and her supporters, resurfaced on Monday, in the latest batch of unsealed documents detailing associates of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Attorney Phillip Barden recalled the claims in his testimony, saying that it was an example of “obvious lies” told by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims.
Read more:
Prince Andrew was ‘too big’ for bathtub sex with Epstein victim, lawyer claimed
The argument, previously made by representatives of Ghislaine Maxwell and her supporters, resurfaced on Monday
Comment: The Epstein scandal exposes the dark attraction of money and power in America
Smart, sane, and famous men – with everything to lose – found themselves drawn to the Epstein flame, writes Jon Sopel. Four years after the billionaire took his own life, many are still sleeping uneasily, terrified of what is still to come out:
Virginia Giuffre claims Epstein had room known as ‘the dungeon’ in NYC townhouse
Virginia Giuffre claimed that dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had a room known as “the dungeon” inside his New York City townhouse in a 2016 deposition.
Among the newly-unsealed court documents released on Tuesday was testimony the Epstein victim gave as part of a lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell.
“So there was pictures on his desk in the office and around that room, and then there’s this room that I refer to as the dungeon and that had a huge photograph of me and another girl, I mean huge as in bigger than that wall cabinet,” she testified.
“There’s a painting of both of us doing salacious acts together.”
When asked what she meant by “salacious acts”, she replied: “Sexual acts, you know what I’m saying?”
Ms Giuffre said that there “nude photographs” of victims around the paedophile’s property.
Jeffrey Epstein’s island: What really happened there?
The guests to Epstein’s islands came from across the world and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and members of royal families, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island.
Its owner liked to call it “Little St Jeff”. The locals called it “Paedophile Island”.
But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home?
A criminal complaint from the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands described it as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault”.
On this island, the complaint says: “Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse.”
Read the full story here:
Jeffrey Epstein island: What really happened there?
Accusers say billionaire’s private paradise of Little St James in US Virgin Islands was centre of international sex trafficking ring
Who was Jean-Luc Brunel? Jeffrey Epstein’s disgraced fashion mogul friend named in new filings
Fresh accusations against Jean-Luc Brunel, the late Parisian model agent alleged to have arranged depraved gifts for Jeffrey Epstein, have resurfaced in newly unsealed documents relating to the disgraced financier.
Brunel, who was said to have trafficked dozens of women and girls to Epstein, died by suicide at the La Santé prison in the French capital last year. He was found dead in a prison cell while awaiting trial on charges of raping a minor.
The 76-year-old – once nicknamed the king of the catwalk – was there after being arrested in December 2020 following claims by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre that he used her as a sex slave while she was still a minor. The suicide came days after Ms Giuffre agreed a multi-million out-of-court settlement over her allegations of sexual abuse by Prince Andrew – claims he has always strongly denied.
It brought an end to the life of a man some have suggested was even more debased than his American billionaire friend. Brunel is said to have systematically raped girls and women over three decades. His vast riches made him so apparently untouchable that frustrated French detectives trying to nail him had labelled him “the ghost”.
WATCH: Epstein spurned Trump because he thought he was ‘crook’, brother claims
What’s next for Ghislaine Maxwell now secret Epstein files have been released?
Ghislaine Maxwell had once lived a life as one of Britain’s most well-connected socialites, mingling with US presidents, royalty and celebrities.
The daughter of the media tycoon Robert Maxwell now spends her days holed up in a cell in Florida, after being jailed for 20 years for child abuse and sex-trafficking in the service of her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.
Over the course of the late 1990s and early 2000s, she helped lure and recruit a number of underage girls to work for the US billionaire, only for them to be forced to give sexual massages and allegedly abused by his associates.
The Independent’s Holly Evans reports:
What next for Ghislaine Maxwell now secret Epstein files have been released?
Court documents relating to the British socialite’s paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein have been made public
Epstein had room known as ‘the dungeon’ in NYC townhouse, victim claims
Notorious child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had a room known as “the dungeon” inside his New York City townhouse, according to testimony from one of his victims.
The final batch of documents were unsealed on Tuesday in the lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against his accomplice and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Among the hundreds of pages was Ms Giuffre’s 2016 deposition, in which she detailed the abuse she suffered at the hands of Epstein as an underage girl.
Epstein had room known as ‘the dungeon’ in NYC townhouse, victim claims
Final batch of documents were unsealed on Tuesday in the lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against his accomplice and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell
Hillary Clinton campaign baselessly accused of pressuring Epstein victim in 2008, documents reveal
A Jeffrey Epstein accuser baselessly claimed Hillary Clinton “intimidated” her friend into staying silent about her allegations about Bill Clinton in 2008 in an effort to protect her presidential campaign, court documents unsealed on Monday revealed.
Writing in a 2016 email to a New York Post reporter, Sarah Ransome alleged that an unnamed friend had appeared in sex tapes with Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, and months later was “approached by Special Agents Forces Men sent directly by Hilary Clinton herself.”
The Independent’s Julia Reinstein reports: