Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas, says report

Hollywood superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have got married in Las Vegas, according to reports.

The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up for 17 years, tied the knot on Saturday according to a Clark County marriage license, says NBC News.

Clark County records show that the license was issued on 16 July to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who is also named as Jennifer Affleck on the paperwork.

And the pair have wasted no time by already getting married, according to Entertainment Tonight and TMZ.

The couple first met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002 and got engaged in 2003 before breaking it off in 200, blaming “excessive media attention” for the split.

It is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck, who was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares three kids with Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

They were again romantically linked in early 2021 following the pop star’s breakup with former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, and the pair went public with their relationship last July.

Lopez revealed her engagement to Affleck in April 2022.

In February she told People magazine about the differences in the couple’s relationship after almost two decades apart.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she said.

And she added: “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.

“We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

And in her April fan newsletter, she detailed Affleck’s bubble bath proposal.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

