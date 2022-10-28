✕ Close (RELATED) Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.

The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the individual alleged in an interview with CNN.

Earlier in the day, Ye returned to his newly reinstated Instagram account after being locked out for sharing antisemitic remarks earlier this month on the social media platform.

The rapper posted a string of messages overnight on Thursday, name-dropping Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel and 50 Cent, among others.

He also reflected on the news that he “lost $2bn in one day” amid the outrage over his hateful comments, writing: “The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”