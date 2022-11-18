LA sheriff recruits - live: Suspect due in court as official calls crash that injured 25 ‘deliberate’
‘Life-altering’ injuries suffered by some runners
Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.
As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.
The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.
He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the crash occurred, Fox 11 reported. Gutierrez passed a field sobriety test and blew a 0.0 in his blood alcohol check. He is due in court on Friday.
The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs with outrunners wearing high-visibility gear.
Aerial footage showed debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tended to the wounded and a surveillance camera caught the shocking moment on video.
Surveillance footage captures moment of crash
New surveillance video from a nearby home shows the moment a driver slammed an SUV into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier at 630am on Wednesday. A motive is still unknown.
The video has been edited to remove graphic content (via ABC7).
Here’s Maroosha Muzaffar’s report.
Moment car crashed into group of police recruits leaving five critically injured
Driver was detained at the scene and was identified to be a 22-year-old man
Sheriffs’ Relief Association fundraises for injured recruits
The Sheriffs’ Relief Association, based out of Whittier, California, says that they’re collecting funds for the injured police recruits.
The organisation, which was founded in 1924 by Sheriff Eugene Biscailuz as the benevolent arm of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was created to address the needs of Department members during individual times of family crisis.
Pasadena police force issues condolences for police recruits injured in crash
Of the 25 recruits who were injured, two were from the Bell and Glendale police departments, one came from Pasadena forces and the remaining 20 were Los Angeles sheriff’s recruits, officials said.
In a statement on Twitter late Wednesday night, the Pasadena police force extended their “thoughts and prayers” to all of the recruits who were injured during the crash near Whittier.
“On behalf of the members of the Pasadena PD, we extend our thoughts and prayers to the recruits and agencies affected by the incident from earlier today. We wish all of the recruits a speedy recovery and we thank everyone who has expressed support and well wishes to our recruit.”
Incoming LA County sheriff offers support
Robert Luna, the former Long Beach chief of police who is set to succeed Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva following the recent election, issued a statement: “I’m heartbroken and praying for the recruits who were injured this morning after being hit by a vehicle in Whittier. I want to offer my unconditional support to the Sheriff and Police Chiefs from LA County agencies, their departments and the families of those who are injured in this difficult time.”
LA County supervisor statement
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was shocked to learn of the new this morning.
“I’m tracking this situation closely… it’s senseless and tragic. From the bottom of my heart, hoping these young and courageous trainees were not seriously hurt.”
Local firefighters amongst first on scene
Firefighters at Station 96 near the scene of the incident heard a loud crash after seeing the recruits running past the fire station, fire officials reported.
“After they heard the accident, they immediately responded with 20 response vehicles,” said Captain Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Governor Gavin Newsom statement
California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement of support regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits injured during training this morning when they were struck by a vehicle during their run.
‘Life-altering’ injuries reported
Injuries involved in this collision include loss of limbs, head trauma, and broken bones, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference.
Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, said he told her the car just went straight into them.
“Several of his classmates were severely injured,” she told Good Day LA. “One basically severed foot, another with lacerations to the thigh.”
Mr Musick also reported that another classmate of her boyfriend has a severe head injury.
Victim’s girlfriend describes injuries to recruits
Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, said he told her the car just went straight into them.
“Several of his classmates were severely injured,” she told Good Day LA. “One basically severed foot, another with lacerations to the thigh.”
She adds that the driver was still on the accelerator so her partner attempted to break the car window to make him stop because he was still pressing on the gas.
Ms Musicka adds that her boyfriend is OK, but needs to have his hand examined from trying to break open the car door.
Another classmate has a severe head injury, so they are praying everybody is OK.
“My heart dropped,” she said recalling the moment she heard the news.
Stunningly she says they believe the incident might have been intentional given that they had to get the driver to take his foot off the accelerator.
This has not been confirmed by authorities.
Light pole prevented more injuries
The SUV that hit the runners this morning crashed into a light pole on the sidewalk after knocking down and injuring two dozen people.
“They had zero warning,” said Captain Pat MacDonald, who oversees the training academy at which the recruits are based. “Thank God for that light pole because the vehicle ultimately hit it and stopped as opposed to possibly hitting more recruits.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies