China spy balloon - live: American military detects high-altitude surveillance balloon hovering over US
Pentagon has been tracking the Chinese spy balloon for several days as it travelled over the northern United States
The US military is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon as it makes its way over the northern United States.
Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.
“The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Ryder said.
“We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China],” he added. “Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration.”
The spy balloon, which is the size of three buses, was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. It entered the US after flying in over the Aleutian Islands and made its way through Canada.
F-22s were scrambled after balloon detected
“You did see reports yesterday of a ground stop at Billings Airport and the mobilization of a number of assets, including F-22,” a senior defence official told reporters.
“The context for that was that we put some things on station in the event that a decision was made to bring this down while it was over Montana.
“So we wanted to make sure we were coordinating with civil authorities to empty out the airspace around that potential area. But even with those protective measures taken, it was the judgment of our military commanders that we didn’t drive the risk down low enough. So we didn’t take the shot.”
Montana governor says deeply troubled: ‘From spy balloon to TikTok'
Montana governor Greg Gianforte has said he has been briefed about the situation after the Montana National Guard was notified of an ongoing military operation taking place in Montana airspace, a statement from the Republican governor and spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said.
“From the spy balloon to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland, I’m deeply troubled by the constant stream of alarming developments for our national security,” Mr Gianforte said in a statement.
Chinese spy balloon does not pose 'physical threat' – Pentagon official
Brig Gen Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement: “[The balloon] currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”
He added: “Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”
Why the location covered by Chinese spy balloon is critical for the US
The sites covered by the giant Chinese spy balloon have been zeroed down to Montana.
Its route would take it over the Montana headquarters of the 41st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, which operates and maintains intercontinental ballistic missiles, the New York Times reports.
Montana has long been the location for some of the US’s nuclear arsenal and is home to one of three known major nuclear missile silo fields. The other two are in Wyoming and North Dakota.
The Air Force at Malmstrom maintains 150 intercontinental ballistic missile silos across its 13,800-square-mile complex in central Montana, according to the Pentagon.
Could giant ‘Chinese spy balloon’ be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites?
150 warheads located at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
150 warheads located at Malmstrom Air Force Base
A suspected Chinese spy ballon has been detcted traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.
A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.
It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.
Chinese spy balloon flying over sensitive sites to collect information – Pentagon official
Officials in the Pentagon have said that the US has “very high confidence” that the Chinese high-altitude balloon was flying over sensitive sites to collect information.
One of the places the balloon was spotted was in Montana — home to the US’s one of the three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base, said a senior defense official.
Everything we know about ‘Chinese spy balloon’ found hovering above northern US
White House has so far decided against shooting down balloon over Montana.
Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Biden to shoot down balloon
“Biden should shoot down the Chinese spy balloon immediately. President Trump would have never tolerated this. President Trump would have never tolerated many things happening to America,” the Republican lawmaker tweeted on Thursday.
Why has US not shot down spy balloon?
“Why not shoot it down? We have to do the risk-reward here,” a senior defence official told reporters.
“So the first question is, does it pose a threat, a physical kinetic threat, to individuals in the United States in the US homeland? Our assessment is it does not.
“ Does it pose a threat to civilian aviation? Our assessment is it does not. Does it pose a significantly enhanced threat on the intelligence side? Our best assessment right now is that it does not.
“So given that profile, we assess the risk of downing it, even if the probability is low in a sparsely populated area of the debris falling and hurting someone or damaging property, that it wasn’t worth it.”
