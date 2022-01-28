Trucker convoy - live: Musk, Trump Jr back vaccine passport protest barrelling to Ottawa as GoFundMe earns $6m
A convoy of truckers opposed to Covid-19 vaccine mandates made its way through southwestern Ontario on Thursday, as it continues its snaking journey through Canada.
Hundreds of people gathered in London and Toronto earlier this week to cheer on the convoy, which has also attracted over $6 million in dominations on GoFundMe.
The protest is being organized by Canada Unity, a group that opposes Covid-related measures.
Its leaders want prime minister Justin Trudeau and his government to drop the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the Canada-US border and do away with other public health protections.
A so-called “Freedom Convoy“ containing American truckers is set to meet up with others from across Canada on Saturday in Ottawa for a large demonstration.
The Canadian federal government instituted vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers throughout the country. But as many as 32,000, or 20 per cent, of the 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truck drivers may be taken off the roads due to the mandate, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).
Prime Minister Trudeau has characterised the protesters as a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.”
Elon Musk Tweets out: “Canadian truckers rule”
The Tesla and Space X chief appeared to throw his support behind the Canadian truckers who are travelling to Ottowa this weekend in protest over vaccine mandates.
Mr Musk Tweeted, “Canadian truckers rule”, adding that “CB radios are free from govt/media control” in a follow-up.
As of writing, his original Tweet has over 367k likes.
Trudeau blasts ‘fringe minority’ behind trucking convoy
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blasted the “fringe minority” behind the convoy of truckers protesting Covid passports at the US border.
The convoy is making its way to Ottawa’s Parliament Hill on Friday to protest the country’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
“The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country,” said Mr Trudeau.
The federal government ended a truckers’ exemption to the vaccine mandate on 15 January, which now means that Canadian truck drivers need to be fully vaccinated to avoid a 14-day quarantine when they cross back into the country from the US.
Graeme Massie reports:
Police expecting around 2,000 protesters in Ottawa this weekend
