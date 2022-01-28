Supporters of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ of truckers driving from British Columbia to Ottawa in protest against a Covid-19 vaccine mandate gather near a highway overpass outside of Toronto, Ontario (Cole Burston/AFP/Getty)

A convoy of truckers opposed to Covid-19 vaccine mandates made its way through southwestern Ontario on Thursday, as it continues its snaking journey through Canada.

Hundreds of people gathered in London and Toronto earlier this week to cheer on the convoy, which has also attracted over $6 million in dominations on GoFundMe.

The protest is being organized by Canada Unity, a group that opposes Covid-related measures.

Its leaders want prime minister Justin Trudeau and his government to drop the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the Canada-US border and do away with other public health protections.

A so-called “Freedom Convoy“ containing American truckers is set to meet up with others from across Canada on Saturday in Ottawa for a large demonstration.

The Canadian federal government instituted vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers throughout the country. But as many as 32,000, or 20 per cent, of the 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truck drivers may be taken off the roads due to the mandate, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).

Prime Minister Trudeau has characterised the protesters as a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.”