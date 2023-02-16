Spy balloon – live: Biden says ‘nothing suggests’ three shot-down UFOs tied to China
US president makes ‘no apologies’ for shooting down Chinese surveillance balloon
US shoots down four ‘flying objects’: What we know so far
In his most in-depth public remarks on the incidents, President Joe Biden said there is no evidence suggesting that three recently shot-down aerial objects spotted in North American airspace are connected to China.
The US president explained their discovery after US officials “closely scrutinised our airspace, including enhancing our radar to pick up more slow moving objects” but said the administration does not yet know “what exactly” the objects were, though “nothing suggests” that they came from China, as White House officials previously discussed.
Mr Biden said he makes “no apologies” for ordering an American fighter jet to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon, which he said sent a “clear message that the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable.”
US intelligence officials are considering the possibility that strong air currents may have inadvertently pulled the balloon off its planned course to send it over mainland America, while diplomats from both countries scrambled to respond to the surprise intrusion.
Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have continued to deny that the balloon was used for intelligence gathering and suggested China could take “countermeasures”.
Biden outlines four measures to monitor US airspace after balloon incident and flying objects
President Joe Biden has directed his administration to implement four measures to have a better understanding of what exactly is in the air, how to regulate their launch, and to create “global norms” for what he called “largely unregulated” airspace.
The measures include an inventory of unmanned flying objects that is “accessible and up to date,” better detection of unmanned objects in North American airspace, and updated rules and regulations for launching unmanned objects.
President Biden also said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead an effort to help “establish common global norms in this largely unregulated space.”
“These steps will lead to safer and more secure skies for our air travelers, our military, our scientists and for people on the ground as well,” Mr Biden added.
Watch: Biden responds to shouted questions after balloon remarks
Biden calls NBC News reporter after shouted questions
After his remarks on the balloon and three other objects shot down by American fighter jets, reporters shouted a series of questions all at once.
He told one reporter “you can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.”
That appears to have been NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.
The president called his cell phone after his remarks, he said.
In his phone interview, Mr Biden said he did not think it was an overreaction to shoot down the three objects, saying that he “got a recommendation from the military.”
He also said he intends to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping but declined in the interview to say when.
“I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally rip the relationship with the United States and with me,” he said.
Parameters for shooting down objects won’t be made public, Biden says
The Biden administration will not make public any future parameters for determining whether to blow something out of US airspace, the president said on Thursday.
He said such information will be shared with members of Congress – many of whom have criticised the administration for not quickly sharing with them more information about the balloon and shot-down objects – but those rules will not be released publicly.
The president said sharing that information would provide a “roadmap to our enemies to try to evade our defenses.”
‘Give me a break, man’: Biden refuses to take questions over China after balloon statement
After his remarks on the balloon and three other objects shot down by American fighter jets, reporters shouted a series of questions all at once.
One reporter asked whether the president is “compromised by your family’s business relationships.”
“Give me a break, man,” he replied, laughing.
President Joe Biden wavered on if he would take questions from reporters after his statement on the recent takedowns by the US of three unidentified aerial objects.
Full story: Shot-down objects were probably scientific and not linked to China but posed risk to air traffic, Biden says
Biden says shot-down objects probably not China-linked but posed risk to air traffic
Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for shooting down balloon
Watch live: Biden to discuss balloon and other aerial objects
A hobbyist group is worried that an F-22’s Sidewinder missile destroyed its research balloon
The “Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade” is worried that a small, globe-trotting balloon was fired out of the sky by a US military heatseeking missile.
The Illinois-based hobbyist club declared its balloon “missing in action” on 15 February, according to Aviation Week.
The group fears that its balloon was one of three struck down by US fighter jets armed with Sidewinder missiles above North American airspace in recent days.
A “pico balloon” reported its last position on 10 February at 38,910 feet off the west coast of Alaska, projected to be floating towards the central Yukon territory of Canada on 11 February – the same day that a Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor jet fired a Sidewinder missile at an unidentified object flying at about 40,000 feet in the same area after tracking it from Alaskan airspace.
White House: China is ‘trying to spin’ balloon incident as US aims for open lines of communication to build on relationship
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Chinese authorities of “deflecting, coming up with excuses, and trying to spin” the appearance of a surveillance balloon over the US, as officials in China continue to insist that it was a civilian craft that drifted off course.
“At the end of the day, their surveillance balloon was indeed in our airspace,” she told reporters on Thursday. “The American people, the entire world, saw what China did and it’s irresponsible.”
She said that the administration’s approach with China “is going to be calm, resolute and practical”.
“We’re going to keep our airways, our communications line open, as they have been before … and after,” she added. “It is up to China how they want to move forward with this relationship … Are they going to build on that and show it’s something they’re willing to do? And that’s on them.”
