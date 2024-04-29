✕ Close Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Columbia university lawn

Protests continued on college campuses across the US this weekend to denounce the Israel-Hamas war.

Hundreds of students returned to the USC campus where someone spray-painted the words “Say no to genocide” of the Tommy Trojan statue. It’s not clear if anyone was arrested for the act.

The vandalism comes after about 100 Columbia University students were arrested this week for conducting protests against the school’s financial ties to Israel amid the Gaza war.

Columbia University’s senate called for an investigation into president Minouche Shafik and her administration, amid the ongoing protests.

The sentate voted on Friday to approve the resolution, and accused the administration of violating established protocols, undermining academic freedom, and breaching the due process rights of both students and professors, according to the senate’s Resolution Adressing Current Events, seen by The Independent.

Ms Shafik has faced heavy criticism for her decision to allow the New York Police Department (NYPD) to disperse protesters on the campus, resulting in the arrests and sparking similar protests across the US.

Both Jewish students and students expressing views supporting Palestinians have reported harassment, leading to safety concerns on campuses.

Students at other colleges have protested in solidarity with Columbia including Yale University, MIT, Tufts, University of Michigan and University of California, Berkeley.