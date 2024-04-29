Statue vandalized at USC as pro-Palestinian protests continue at colleges across the US - live
Someone spray-painted ‘Say no to genocide’ on the base of the Tommy Trojan statue on the USC campus Saturday night as pro-Palestinian protests denouncing the Israel-Hamas war continued
Protests continued on college campuses across the US this weekend to denounce the Israel-Hamas war.
Hundreds of students returned to the USC campus where someone spray-painted the words “Say no to genocide” of the Tommy Trojan statue. It’s not clear if anyone was arrested for the act.
The vandalism comes after about 100 Columbia University students were arrested this week for conducting protests against the school’s financial ties to Israel amid the Gaza war.
Columbia University’s senate called for an investigation into president Minouche Shafik and her administration, amid the ongoing protests.
The sentate voted on Friday to approve the resolution, and accused the administration of violating established protocols, undermining academic freedom, and breaching the due process rights of both students and professors, according to the senate’s Resolution Adressing Current Events, seen by The Independent.
Ms Shafik has faced heavy criticism for her decision to allow the New York Police Department (NYPD) to disperse protesters on the campus, resulting in the arrests and sparking similar protests across the US.
Both Jewish students and students expressing views supporting Palestinians have reported harassment, leading to safety concerns on campuses.
Students at other colleges have protested in solidarity with Columbia including Yale University, MIT, Tufts, University of Michigan and University of California, Berkeley.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rally at UNC
Jewish student protesters say Columbia’s pro-Palestine demonstrations aren’t antisemitic
In the week since a protest camp exploded across the grounds of Columbia University in solidarity with Gaza, PhD student Jonathan Ben-Menachem has been fielding worried calls from his family. They had been watching the news and were concerned for his safety.
“I’ve had to reassure them that I am not about to get mobbed by antisemites anytime I go to campus,” he told The Independent. “It’s just people trying to take a stand for what they think is right, very peacefully.”
Mr Ben-Menachem is one of many Jewish students who joined the protests at Columbia and other universities across the US calling for their institutions to cut ties with companies linked to Israel over the war in Gaza.
“There has been this discourse that Columbia is this hotbed of antisemitism, but it’s just a bunch of nerds sitting on the ground praying, chanting and doing homework,” said one student who has been at the college protest camp.
Screaming heard between opposing groups at UCLA after demonstrators cross barrier
A barrier meant to separate opposing protest groups on the UCLA campus was breached, CNN reported, and the demonstrators were seen screaming at each other and shoving back and forth.
The school’s vice chancellor for strategic communications, Mary Osako, confirmed in a statement that demonstrators had “breached” a barrier between the groups, and that there were “physical altercations” between protesters.
“UCLA has a long history of being a place of peaceful protest, and we are heartbroken about the violence that broke out,” the statement reads.
There is no word if any injuries were reported.
Portland State University to pause gifts and grants from Boeing amid campus protests
Portland State University has said they will pause receiving gifts and grants from the Boeing Company amid campus protests, CNN reported.
The pause will be until the college holds a forum to debate the ethics of doing so, according to the school’s president.
According to Boeing’s website, the company says the Israel Defense Forces currently operates nine different Boeing products, and they contribute a $3.5 billion benefit to the Israeli economy.
“I have heard many students and faculty express that they would like to see PSU cut ties with the company. I initially found these demands confusing and arbitrary: PSU has no investments in Boeing but accepts philanthropic gifts from the company and, given that Boeing is a major employer in the region, many of our alumni work there,” PSU President Ann Cudd said in a letter to the campus community Friday.
“However, the passion with which these demands are being repeatedly expressed by some in our community motivates me, as a scholar of academic ethics and a university leader responsible for the well being of our campus constituents, to listen and ask additional questions.”
Boeing has not commented on the matter, CNN reported.
Protesters at White House Correspondents’ Dinner chant ‘Every time the media lies, a journalist in Gaza dies’
Protestors lined multiple entrances to the Washington Hilton hotel in DC to call out media’s complicity in genocide and demand journalists stand with their Palestinian colleagues in Gaza.
They chanted, “Every time the media lies, a journalist in Gaza dies,” as they laid out dozens of blue press vests, broken cameras, and projected images of Palestinian journalists who have been killed, forcing attendees of the dinner to reckon with the dangers journalists in Gaza are facing as they wine and dine with President Biden, one of the main backers of the genocidal campaign against Palestinians.
It comes after more than two dozen Palestinian journalists in Gaza released a public letter last week calling on their colleagues in the US to boycott the dinner with the Biden administration while they are being targeted and killed by Israel using US-supplied weapons.
WATCH: Columbia student protesters share what it’s like sparking a national wave of activism
USC responds to statue vandalism on campus
Joel Curran, USC’s Senior Vice President of Communications, issued the following statement late Saturday after the Tommy Trojan statue on campus was vandalized during pro-Palestine protests.
“Earlier Saturday, campus property - including the Tommy Trojan statue and a fountain in Alumni Park - was vandalized by individuals who are part of the group that has continued to illegally camp on our campus. Despite repeated warnings, this group has also continued to disrupt our campus operations and harass students and others, in violation of numerous university policies,” he said.
“While the university fully supports freedom of expression, these acts of vandalism and harassment are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. President Carol Folt has made numerous attempts to meet with the students but they have declined these offers. We are hoping for a more reasonable response Sunday before we are forced to take further action. This area is needed for commencement set up early this week.”
The protest comes days after USC decided to cancel the commencement speech by valedictorian Asna Tabassum after she received criticism after linking to online posts by Palestinian groups that were seen as antisemitic.
USC said it canceled her speech because of safety and security concerns.
The school later released all of its outside speakers and honorees from attending the main commencement ceremony and then decided to cancel the main commencement ceremony.
‘Shame on you’: Protesters heckle White House correspondents’ dinner guests
Statue vandalized on USC campus during pro-Palestinian protests overnight
Protests continued on the USC campus on Saturday, to denounce the Israel-Hamas war, with some even turning to vandalism.
Someone spray-painted the words “Say no to genocide” on the base of the Tommy Trojan statue.
Hundreds of students began gathering at Alumni Park in the afternoon, reigniting a protest that abruptly ended on Wednesday when police were called to evict demonstrators. More than 90 people were arrested that day, ABC7 Los Angeles reported.
All of the demonstrators at Saturday’s protest were affiliated with USC, students said.
The campus was restricted to only students and staff and the entrances required ID checks.
“I think even if you want to protest at USC, you should be a USC student,” said freshman Kamal Mallandighal. “I wasn’t a big fan of all the other random adults from the L.A. area coming on campus.”
Joel Curran, USC’s Senior Vice President of Communications, issued the following statement late Saturday.
