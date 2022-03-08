US gas prices - live: Psaki dubs price rise ‘Putin spike’ as expert warns could hit $6 per gallon
US gas prices have hit an all-time high at the pump.
American motorists are now paying an average of $4.173 a gallon when they fill up, according to AAA, previously known as the American Automobile Association.
The previous record, $4.10 a gallon, was set in July 2008 – adjusted for inflation that would be around $5.37 in 2022 prices.
AAA data shows that gas prices increased 10 cents in one day and 55 cents compared to last week.
The spike in prices comes as President Joe Biden announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil and gas as part of his administration’s efforts to “continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.
“I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home,” Mr Biden says, adding “Russian aggression is costing us all.”
Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, has jumped almost eight per cent today to $132.79.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a gaggle with reporters: “Americans are paying a higher price at the pump because of the actions of President Putin.”
“This is a Putin spike at the gas pump, not one prompted by our sanctions.”
Fact check: ‘Energy independent’
CNN’s Daniel Dale has taken a look at the phrase “energy independent” and what that really means in the context of US oil production and trading.
He notes that it has never meant that the US ever stopped importing oil, but rather it exported more crude oil and refined products than it imported — as it did in 2020, and in 2021.
This balance between exports and imports has been improving since the George W Bush administration due to the expansion of fracking. During this time the US always imported oil as well as exported, and a certain percentage of that always came from Russia.
Governors call for federal gas tax holiday
The governors of Michigan, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have come together to call for a federal gas tax holiday.
A letter sent to Democrat and Republican leaders in the House and Senate asks that the federal gas tax be suspended until the end of the year.
“We need to do all we can to put money back in people’s pockets.”
RNC says pain at pump made worse by Biden
Republican National COmmittee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement regarding the new record high gas prices.
“Under Joe Biden, families are paying more for gas than every before. After killing American energy independence, Biden is turning to our adversaries abroad for America’s energy needs. American families are feelin the pain at the pump, and Biden and the Democrats do not care and are making it worse.”
US spy chiefs warn Putin may intensify Ukraine assault
Situation in Kyiv could be “desperate” in 10 days warn US intelligence chiefs. Graeme Massie reports.
Broad support for Biden’s Russian oil ban
Per Quinnipiac:
At nearly the end of week two of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the US and its allies consider ratcheting up sanctions against Russia, Americans say 71 - 22 per cent that they would support a ban on Russian oil even if it meant higher gasoline prices in the United States, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released today.
Democrats (82 - 12 percent), independents (70 - 22 percent), and Republicans (66 - 30 percent) all support banning Russian oil.
Europe ‘faces recession and financial crisis if Russia turns off gas’
Europe would be plunged into a deep recession and financial crisis as economic activity collapses if Russia follows through with its threat to halt gas supplies into Europe, experts have warned.
It came as western governments unveiled a co-ordinated barrage of measures aimed at slashing reliance on Russian fossil fuels and cutting off funding to Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
The EU said it aimed to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two thirds before the end of this year and end imports completely by 2030, despite threats from Moscow to retaliate against energy sanctions by cutting off vital supplies more quickly.
Ben Chapman reports.
‘Putin spike at the gas pump'
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a gaggle with correspondents: “Americans are paying a higher price at the pump because of the actions of President Putin.”
“This is a Putin spike at the gas pump, not one prompted by our sanctions.”
Zelensky ‘thankful’ for Biden move on Russian oil and gas
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tweeted his thanks for the Biden administration’s move to ban the import of Russian oil and gas.
He wrote: “Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow.”
Brent crude up 8 per cent
The price of oil has surged recently on worries global supplies will be upended by the war in Ukraine and its ramifications because Russia is one of the world’s largest producers.
After President Joe Biden announced the ban on imports of Russian oil, a barrel of US crude was 6.9 per cent higher at $127.61 per barrel. It got even higher a day before as worries rose about a possible ban, reaching $130.50.
Brent crude, the international standard, rose 7.8 per cent to $132.79.
Already high oil prices have pushed the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the country to a record high. Mr Biden said he hopes to limit the pain for Americans, but he acknowledged that the ban will increase gasoline prices.
“Defending freedom is going to cost us as well,” he said.
Mr Biden also said he understood many European allies may not be able to make similar moves, because they are much more dependent on Russian energy supplies. European nations have said they plan to reduce their reliance on Russia for their energy needs, but filling the void without crippling their economies will likely take some time.
The US ban on Russian oil imports is the latest move by governments and companies around the world to squeeze Russia’s finances following its attack on Ukraine. All the penalties raise questions about how high prices will go for oil, natural gas, wheat and other commodities where the region is a major producer. That’s, in turn, adding more pressure to the already high inflation sweeping the world, cranking up its hold on the global economy.
AP
Harris: ‘Broad support across country to keep pressure on Putin'
Commenting on the Russian oil and gas ban, Vice President Kamala Harris said: “This Executive Order builds on the unprecedented economic costs already imposed on Russia and is based on broad support across the country to keep the pressure on Putin.”
