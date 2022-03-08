✕ Close Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports

US gas prices have hit an all-time high at the pump.

American motorists are now paying an average of $4.173 a gallon when they fill up, according to AAA, previously known as the American Automobile Association.

The previous record, $4.10 a gallon, was set in July 2008 – adjusted for inflation that would be around $5.37 in 2022 prices.

AAA data shows that gas prices increased 10 cents in one day and 55 cents compared to last week.

The spike in prices comes as President Joe Biden announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil and gas as part of his administration’s efforts to “continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.

“I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home,” Mr Biden says, adding “Russian aggression is costing us all.”

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, has jumped almost eight per cent today to $132.79.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a gaggle with reporters: “Americans are paying a higher price at the pump because of the actions of President Putin.”

“This is a Putin spike at the gas pump, not one prompted by our sanctions.”