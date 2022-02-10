Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs as president denies destroying records
It has emerged that the committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol has identified gaps in the White House call logs from the day of the riot, posing another obstacle to establishing what Mr Trump said and did in the hours before and during the event. According to the New York Times, there is no evidence the records were deliberately deleted, but it is well known that Mr Trump frequently used his own and others’ cellphones to talk to his allies while in office.
Meanwhile, as the saga of the Trump administration documents wrongly taken to Mar-a-Lago continues to deepen, an new book has reported that Donald Trump himself clogged a White House toilet with torn-up documents that should have been preserved.
The story is featured in Confidence Man, a soon-to-be-released account of the president’s White House years written by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Mr Trump has called the story “fake news” and accused Ms Haberman – whose work he follows closely – of making it up for publicity.
Cruz hits McConnell over characterisation of Jan 6 attack
Sen Ted Cruz knocked the head of the Senate GOP caucus, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Thursday when asked about the Republican National Committee’s recent resolution condemning the January 6 committee Republicans and declaring the day’s events “legitimate political discourse”.
Mr Cruz recently reversed his own position on the issue after a grilling from Tucker Carlson, a Fox News opinion host closely aligned with the Trump wing of the GOP.
"I think it is a mistake for Republicans to repeat the political propaganda of Democrats and the corporate media," he told CNN on Thursday.
Lincoln Project pokes fun at report Trump flushed papers
The anti-Trump conservative Lincoln Project group posted a video on Thursday ridiculing Donald Trump over a report from The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman indicating that White House aides believed the president had attempted to flush a document down the toilet.
Axios reported on Thursday, citing Ms Haberman, that “staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet”, and believed Mr Trump to be the culprit.
Here’s the Lincoln Project’s response:
He's been circling the drain for a while now. pic.twitter.com/7ZRhVB5g2w— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 10, 2022
Fugitive Chinese billionaire and Bannon ally threatens to leave the US after judge orders him to pay $134m or face arrest
A Chinese billionaire aligned in the past with Steve Bannon faces a court order issued by a judge in New York on Thursday to pay a $134 million fine or face jail time for contempt of a court order.
Guo Wengui must pay a $500,000 fine for each day his superyacht, the Lady May, was outside of US jurisdiction in violation of a previous court order, a judge in New York ruled on Thurdsay. He has five business days to make the payment, according to the court filings, or he faces imprisonment.
On a livestream, Mr Guo indicated that he planned instead to flee the US for either Japan or the UK.
Morning Joe blasts GOP hypocrisy over Hillary Clinton emails and Trump docs
Guests on MSNBC’s Morning Joe tore into Republicans for their silence on revelations that former President Donald Trump had retained documents related to his White House tenure at Mar-a-Lago, and was still in the process of returning them to the National Archives.
Democrats have roundly criticised the developing story, which this week escalated to include a letter to the Justice Department from the Archives suggesting a criminal investigation, as it echoes the situation for which their party’s 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton was pilloried in the weeks leading up to her defeat to Donald Trump.
Ms Clinton faced an FBI investigation into her use of a private email server while secretary of State; she was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing but described as “extremely careless” in her handling of official documents.
MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemuire opined on the situation Thursday morning, telling Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that it was a “double standard” at work.
“We heard every night in 2016 on this rally stage saying Hillary Clinton abused her e-mails and it was a question of judgment,” he said. “That was the argument Donald Trump made – Hillary Clinton didn’t have the judgment to be president because she would use her private e-mail account for classified information.”
Manchin slams rising inflation numbers
West Virginia Sen Joe Manchin, who doomed the Biden White House’s Build Back Better Act by announcing his opposition to the bill, reacted with dismay on Thursday after the US Labor Department announced that inflation had reached a four-decade high.
In a statement, he appeared to further dampen expectations for the passage of more spending bills, declaring: “We must get serious about the finances of our country. It’s time we start acting like stewards of our economy and the money the American people entrust their government with. Now, more than ever, we must remember it is not our money, it’s the American people’s money. It is not our economy, it’s their economy.”
But in an interview with a local West Virginia radio station, he also identified a target for Democrats to eliminate in their efforts to fight rising consumer prices: the 2017 tax cut bill passed under the Trump administration and dual Republican majorities in the House and Senate.
“We’ve got to get our financial house in order, get a tax bill that really puts us on a path to financial solvency,” said the senator.
Trump remains in contact with North Korea’s Kim as ‘love letters’ taken to archives
Donald Trump is still in contact with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un — or at least is telling people that he is, according to The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman.
Axios reported this morning, citing an interview with Ms Haberman for her upcoming book Confidence Man: “Trump has told people that since leaving office, he has remained in contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — whose ‘love letters,’ as Trump once called them, were among documents the National Archives retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.”
It has been reported before that Mr Trump exchanged written correspondence with Kim Jong Un outside of their in-person meetings; this is the first reporting indicating that the conversations continued after January 2021. But as Ms Haberman noted on CNN, it could all be bogus.
“You know, what he says and what's actually happening are not always in concert,” she quipped in a CNN interview on Thursday.
Nancy Mace implores Maga fans to back her regardless of Trump’s preference
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who has previously broken with Donald Trump over the Capitol insurrection, is facing a primary challenge from a Trump-backed right-wing candidate aiming to take her down for her apostasy. But rather than come out swinging against the president, Ms Mace has instead travelled to the foot of Trump Tower in Manhattan to beg for the #Maga base’s forgiveness:
Adam Kinzinger cuts ad calling out childish behaviour in DC
Retiring Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who has been censured by his party for daring to participate in the investigation into the 6 January Capitol attack, has put out an ad for his political action committee, Country 1st.
The usually acerbic congressman’s commentary is upbeat and optimistic – but the analogy between Washington politics and juvenile fighting is pushed pretty hard.
Breaking: Jan 6 committee finds gaps in crucial White House phone records
It has emerged that the 6 January select committee has identified gaps in White House call logs from the day of the Capitol attack – that is, precisely the period where the investigation needs to establish Donald Trump’s conduct and his contact with others inside and outside the White House.
The New York Times reports that there are few records of any calls made by Mr Trump during the insurrection, posing a major obstacle to the committee’s investigation.
Lindsey Graham keeps distance from Mar-a-Lago story
Asked about the reports emerging of Trump administration documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham – who went from being one of Donald Trump’s most caustic critics to a devoted ally – has refused to defend or condemn his erstwhile friend.
