President Joe Biden ridiculed former president Donald Trump on social media after the Republican presumptive nominee boasted about winning two amateur golf trophies at his own club.

The former president announced in a post on Truth Social that he had been awarded the club championship trophy and the senior club championship trophy at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

“I WON BOTH,” Mr Trump wrote. “A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting.

“The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you,” the 45th president added.

Mr Biden on Monday shared a screengrab of Mr Trump’s post on X, adding: “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”

This comes as Mr Trump will go on trial next month for allegedly falsifying business records that covered up hush money payments to an adult film star, what New York prosecutors have called a criminal scheme to bury embarrassing stories of his affairs in the leadup to the 2016 presidential election.

The judge set a trial date for 15 April.