Biden campaign says Trump ‘wants another January 6’ after Ohio ‘bloodbath’ prediction

President Joe Biden’s campaign accused his 2024 rival Donald Trump of wanting “another January 6” after the former president warned there would be an economic “bloodbath” if he loses the election.

Speaking in Ohio on Saturday to endorse a GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Mr Trump told the crowd, “Now, if I don’t get elected ... it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

In response, the Biden-Harris campaign issued a statement, stating that Mr Trump “wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then, instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience, doubles down on his threats of political violence,” the Biden team added.

The campaign also said that Mr Trump continues “to praise dictators, promise to pardon political violence, and launch racist attacks against Black and brown Americans.”

The former president’s comment came in the context of promising a “100 per cent tariff” on foreign-made cars. “You’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected,” Mr Trump said at the rally.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it.”

The Biden campaign also underscored another minor defeat for Mr Trump: his former vice president Mike Pence refused to endorse him.

Mr Pence — whose name the mob on January 6 was chanting to be hanged — said on Saturday: “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year.”

“But that being said, during my presidential campaign, I made it clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues, and not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January 6,” he said on Fox News.

The former vice president added, “I’m going to keep my vote to myself. I would never vote for Joe Biden. How I vote when that curtain closes, that’ll be for me.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also weighed in on Mr Trump’s “bloodbath” remark. She told CNN on Sunday, “We just have to win this election because he’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There’s something wrong here.”

The California Democrat continued, “How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness. But how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn’t what our country is about.”