Donald Trump warns of a ‘bloodbath’ in US if he isn’t elected as president again

Donald Trump warned “it’s going to be a bloodbath” for America if he is not elected in the upcoming presidential election.

The former US president issued his warning while addressing supporters at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday (16 March).

Wearing a red cap with the slogan “Make America Great Again”, Trump said: “Now, if I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

The 77-year-old is in the state to help boost the campaign of car dealership owner Bernie Moreno in Ohio's US Senate primary which is happening on Tuesday (19 March).