President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign raked in a further $21m in donations in February, according to its latest report filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, closing out the month with $71m in cash on hand.

That means the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee together have an estimated $97.5m in cash right now, more than twice the $44.8m Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have in the bank.

President Biden is expected to use some of that money to ramp up his spending on attack ads against his rival, who remains embroiled in controversy as he fights for a return to the White House while battling four criminal indictments.

In less positive news for the incumbent, Mr Trump has taken a narrow polling lead in four key battleground states – Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona – according to the latest Marist survey.

Meanwhile, the latest Republican-led Biden impeachment inquiry hearing in the House of Representatives descended into farcical territory at times on Wednesday, with testimony frequently more focused on alleged impeachable offences from the Trump presidency than his successor’s as Democrats pressured chair James Comer to finally produce his evidence of wrongdoing.