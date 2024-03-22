Biden extends fundraising lead over Trump but poll sees him losing key swing states: Live
President raking in donations but rival holds narrow leads in Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona, according to latest polling
President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign raked in a further $21m in donations in February, according to its latest report filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, closing out the month with $71m in cash on hand.
That means the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee together have an estimated $97.5m in cash right now, more than twice the $44.8m Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have in the bank.
President Biden is expected to use some of that money to ramp up his spending on attack ads against his rival, who remains embroiled in controversy as he fights for a return to the White House while battling four criminal indictments.
In less positive news for the incumbent, Mr Trump has taken a narrow polling lead in four key battleground states – Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona – according to the latest Marist survey.
Meanwhile, the latest Republican-led Biden impeachment inquiry hearing in the House of Representatives descended into farcical territory at times on Wednesday, with testimony frequently more focused on alleged impeachable offences from the Trump presidency than his successor’s as Democrats pressured chair James Comer to finally produce his evidence of wrongdoing.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg award axed after family voiced outrage over winners
The award ceremony for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award has been cancelled after family members of the late Supreme Court justice criticised the award for honouring SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
Julie Opperman, the chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation that announced this year’s awardees, said in a statement that “the last thing we intended was to offend the family and friends of RBG.”
McCarthy’s old House seat heads to runoff race
A further special general election will be held in California in May after no candidate secured enough votes to take former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s congressional seat.
Republican Vince Fong, a California state assemblyman and former aide to Mr McCarthy, advanced to the runoff race for the 20th congressional district seat on Tuesday night, according to The Associated Press.
As of 3am ET on Wednesday morning, it was unclear which other candidate will join him in May.
ICYMI: Lawmakers unveil $1.2trn spending bill ahead of looming government shutdown
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill:
The Senate and House Appropriations Committees on Thursday released the text to fund major departments of the US government and avoid a government shutdown.
The appropriators dropped the text in the early hours of Thursday morning. The so-called minibus spending bill will fund the State Department; the Pentagon; the Department of Homeland Security; Congress; the Department of Health and Human Services; the Department of Education; financial services and the general government.
In addition to various aspects of government funding, the spending bill will also include 12,000 special immigrant visas for Afghans who assisted US service members in America’s longest war.
GOP lawmakers object to ‘morally dubious’ IVF being offered to unmarried and same-sex couple veterans
Andrew Feinberg reports:
A quartet of Republicans want the Department of Veterans Affairs to explain a recent decision to offer In Vitro Fertilisation services to veterans who are unmarried or in same-sex relationships, citing “a plethora of ethical concerns and questions” raised by the announcement.
In a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, Representatives Matt Rosendale, Bob Good, Mary Miller and Josh Brecheen call IVF — a procedure in which human embryos are fertilised in a laboratory setting and implanted in a woman’s uterus — “morally dubious” and say it “should not be subsidised by the American taxpayer”.
RFK Jr insists ‘many’ family members are backing his campaign
Robert F Kennedy Jr has insisted that “many” of his family members back his independent presidential campaign after several members of the family seemingly snubbed him with a visit to the White House in which they heaped praise on President Joe Biden.
“Many other family members are working for my campaign,” he told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, adding: “Many other family members support it.”
It is not clear which members of his family Mr Kennedy Jr was referencing.
New transcript shows Trump threatened Pence in phone call before Jan 6 riot
A White House valet who was with former president Donald Trump on the day Congress certified his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden told the House January 6 select committee that Mr Trump threatened then-vice president Mike Pence’s future political viability in a phone call just before Mr Pence was to preside over a joint session of Congress to count electoral college ballots.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Full story: Corruption-charged Senator Bob Menendez announces he won’t run again
Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democratic Senator being accused of accepting lavish bribes in exchange for political favours, announced he will not seek re-election.
Ariana Baio reports:
Pro-Trump attorney returns to Michigan to turn herself in on outstanding warrant
An attorney who unsuccessfully sued to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in Michigan was ordered held on $10,000 bond Thursday after she appeared in a Michigan court on an outstanding warrant.
Stefanie Lambert turned herself in Thursday morning after having been arrested in Washington, D.C. earlier this week as a result of a bench warrant issued by a Michigan judge.
Lambert is facing felony charges of improperly accessing voting equipment in a search for evidence of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from Trump. She had failed to appear at a March 7 hearing, resulting in the warrant.
Watch: Senator Bob Menendez announces he won’t run again amid corruption charges
Analysis: Trump once again puts Republicans in a bind on abortion
Eric Garcia writes:
On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump signaled in an interview with WABC that he might support a 15-week abortion ban. Trump said that restricting abortion after 15 weeks “seems to be a number that people are agreeing at.”
For the last month, Republicans have scrambled to craft a message to signal that they support IVF after Alabama’s supreme court ruled that frozen embryos are legally protected children. This, of course, could not have come at a worse time, since Republicans are already trying to distance themselves from the Dobbs v Jackson decision that overturned Roe v Wade.
