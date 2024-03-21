✕ Close Moment news of Bernie Moreno's victory broke at his watch party

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump both inched closer to their respective party conventions on Tuesday after sweeping their primaries in the five states of Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Arizona.

The final call, in Arizona, was made in favour of the two men shortly after 8pm local time by the Associated Press.

But all eyes were on the Republican Senate race in Ohio, which placed Mr Trump’s endorsement power under fresh scrutiny.

The presidential candidate’s MAGA representative in the race, former car salesman Bernie Moreno, overcame a pair of GOP establishment rivals, state senator Matt Dolan and secretary of state Frank LaRose, setting him to challenge Democrat Sherrod Brown.

The AP called the race in the Buckeye State for Mr Moreno shortly after 8.35pm local time.

The Republican presidential nominee had hailed his pick as a “fantastic guy” during a 90-minute address at the Dayton Air Show on Saturday and laid into Mr Dolan, whom he labelled “the next Mitt Romney”.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s House Republican-led Biden impeachment inquiry hearing at times descended into farcical territory with testimony at times more focused on alleged impeachable offences from the Trump presidency.