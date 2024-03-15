Biden and Trump deadlocked in first major poll released since clinching nominations: Live updates
Biden and Trump both clinched enough delegates to secure their respective parties nominations this week
The stage has now been set for a 2020 presidential election rematch this November after Donald Trump and Joe Biden secured their party nominations.
The former president won primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington and the caucus in Hawaii on Tuesday night, taking him over the threshold of 1,215 delegates needed to secure the Republican party nomination.
Mr Biden also secured the Democratic nomination for president after winning the primaries in Mississippi, Washington and Georgia.
As the nation readies for a 2020 rematch, the two candidates appear to be neck-and-neck among voters in the first major national poll released since they secured the nominations.
The USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, carried out between 8 and 11 March after the State of the Union and just one day before Mr Trump and Mr Biden officially secured the required delegates, was released on Wednesday.
It found that 40 per cent supported Mr Trump and 38 per cent Mr Biden when presented with the two candidates.
The poll found that the economy (29 per cent) is the most important issue on voters’ minds, followed by immigration (24 per cent), threats to democracy (23 per cent) then abortion (10 per cent).
Trial date set for Hunter Biden federal gun charges
The federal firearms case accusing President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, of lying about his previous drug use to obtain a handgun is expected to go to trial in early June, a judge in Wilmington, Delaware decided.
At a status conference on Wednesday, District Judge Maryellen Noreika set a tentative start date for the week of 3 June for the trial.
Hunter Biden was indicted on three felony gun charges, falsifying a firearms application, lying to a federally licensed gun dealer and possession of an illegally obtained gun, in September.
Hunter Biden’s trial date on federal gun charges set
Hunter Biden is currently set to go on trial in the California case on 20 June, with the Delaware case now pitted to take place just days earlier
Mnuchin manoeuvring to buy TikTok
Former Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that he’s putting together an investor group to possibly buy TikTok.
A bill passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday that would force the Chinese company owning the social media app, ByteDance, to either sell the company or face a US ban.
“I think the legislation should pass and I think it should be sold,” Mr Mnuchin said on CNBC on Thursday morning. “It’s a great business and I’m going to put together a group to buy TikTok.”
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Former Trump Treasury Secretary says he’s putting together group to buy TikTok
‘This should be owned by US businesses. There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a US company own something like this in China,’ Steven Mnuchin says
ICYMI: Schumer calls for new elections in Israel, says ‘grave mistake’ to dismiss two-state solution
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer offered a vision of a peaceful future for Israel and Palestine on Thursday in a floor speech in which he called on the president and his fellow lawmakers to embrace the concept of a separate, legitimised Palestinian state and called for a new government in Jerusalem.
Read the full report from The Independent’s Washington, DC team:
Schumer calls for new elections in Israel and defends two-state solution
Democratic leader’s condemnation of Benjamin Netanyahu comes amid Israeli PM’s split with President Biden over Rafah invasion
Bizarre Texas dentist video sees Noem sued by consumer group
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is being sued over her promotion of a Texas dentist on her social media accounts this week.
The lawsuit, filed by the consumer advocacy group Travelers United in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, alleges that Ms Noem “advertised a product or service without disclosing that she has a financial relationship with that company” after she posted a video to social media on Tuesday promoting dental company Smile Texas.
Martha McHardy has the details:
Kristi Noem is sued by consumer group over bizarre Texas dentist video
The lawsuit accuses Ms Noem of ‘deceptive advertising practices’
Aaron Rodgers accused of pushing Sandy Hook conspiracy theories amid RFK Jr VP buzz
Aaron Rodgers, one of two men now being tipped as Robert F Kennedy Jr’s potential running mate, has been accused of pushing conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
In recent days, it emerged that RFK Jr, who is running as an independent presidential candidate, is eyeing former professional wrestler and governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura or New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as his future vice presidential pick.
Both candidates, like RFK Jr, have a penchant for conspiracy theories.
Martha McHardy reports:
RFK Jr’s potential VP pick Aaron Rodgers ‘pushed Sandy Hook conspiracy theories’
‘I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place,’ the Jets quarterback said in a post on X
Trump repeats claim that Hillary Clinton used acid to delete emails
Donald Trump once again repeated his unsupported claim that Hillary Clinton used “all sorts of acid testing and everything else” to delete emails that were stored on her work server. The former president made the issue central to the 2016 presidential election, which saw him beat his Democratic rival and former US secretary of state to the White House. Eight years later, Mr Trump repeated the claims during an interview with Newsmax. “What she did was unbelievable, and nothing happens to her,” Mr Trump said this week. After a years-long FBI investigation, it was determined that Ms Clinton’s server did not contain any information or emails that were clearly marked classified.
Bidens ‘heartbroken’ by death of nonbinary teenager Nex Benedict
President Joe Biden says that he and First Lady Jill Biden are “heartbroken” by the death of nonbinary teenager Nex Benedict in Oklahoma.
In a statement released by the White House, Mr Biden said that all young people should have a “fundamental right and freedom to be who they are” and feel safe at school.
It comes after the Oklahoma Medical Examiner concluded that 16-year-old Nex had died by suicide. The teenager was beaten by other students inside a school bathroom on 7 February, at the Owasso High School in Oklahoma. They died the following day.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Bidens ‘heartbroken’ by death of nonbinary teenager Nex Benedict in Oklahoma
Mr Biden said that all young people should have a ‘fundamental right and freedom to be who they are’ and feel safe at school
Trump on trial: Judge casts doubt on ex-president’s attempts to throw out classified documents case
A federal judge appointed to the bench by Donald Trump appeared sceptical of his attorney’s arguments to throw out criminal charges stemming from his retention of classified documents stashed at his Mar-a-Lago property.
The former president joined his attorneys inside a federal courthouse in Florida for a hearing on two motions to dismiss the case, arguing that charges against him under the Espionage Age are unconstitutionally “vague” and that the Presidential Records Act protects him from prosecution.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon repeatedly appeared to cast doubt on the heart of Mr Trump’s arguments but did not immediately reach a decision after the hearing in Fort Pierce on Thursday.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump judge casts doubt on ex-president’s attempts to throw out Mar-a-Lago case
Judge Aileen Cannon appeared sceptical of two arguments from Trump attorneys to dismiss Mar-a-Lago case
TikTok ban would ‘come back to bite’ Washington warns China
China warned the US that a ban on TikTok would “come back to bite” Washington as lawmakers approved a bill on Wednesday that could lead to the Chinese-owned video-sharing app being banned nationwide.
Ahead of Wednesday’s vote by the US House of Representatives, the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the proposed ban, calling it an “act of bullying.”
“Although the United States has never found evidence that TikTok threatens US national security, it has not stopped suppressing TikTok,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
Vishwam Sankaran reports:
China warns TikTok ban would ‘come back to bite’ Washington
Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier called proposed ban ‘act of bullying’
BREAKING: House GOP will pass Ukraine aid after backing down on border demand
John Bowden reports:
House Republican leadership appears to be officially backing down from their demand for lawmakers to address border security before any further aid was passed to support Ukraine in its war against a Russian invasion.
The news was made on Thursday at the House Republican retreat, with Speaker Mike Johnson telling reporters that bills to further fund both Ukraine’s defence and Israel’s military effort against Hamas would be brought up separately in the coming weeks. There was no indication that Republicans would continue baulking at the idea of passing either of them without first striking some kind of deal on immigration reform or border security that could pass both chambers of Congress.
In December of last year, Mr Johnson had made that demand explicit, telling the White House in a letter: “[S]upplemental Ukraine funding is dependent upon enactment of transformative change to our nation’s border security laws”.
House Republicans will pass Ukraine aid after backing down on border demand
GOP had previously demanded Congress address US-Mexico border crossings before passing further foreign aid
