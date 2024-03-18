Pence will not endorse Trump as Biden inches ahead in new 2024 election poll: Live updates
Biden and Trump both clinched enough delegates to secure their respective parties nominations this week
The stage has now been set for a 2020 presidential election rematch this November after Donald Trump and Joe Biden secured their party nominations.
The former president won primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington and the caucus in Hawaii on Tuesday night, taking him over the threshold of 1,215 delegates needed to secure the Republican party nomination.
Mr Biden also secured the Democratic nomination for president after winning the primaries in Mississippi, Washington and Georgia.
As the nation readies for a 2020 rematch, the two candidates appear to be neck-and-neck among voters in the first major national poll released since they secured the nominations.
In a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, which closed on Wednesday, Mr Biden inched past Mr Trump with a marginal lead of 39 per cent to 38 per cent.
This came after a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, carried out between 8 and 11 March after the State of the Union and just one day before Mr Trump and Mr Biden officially secured the required delegates, found the former president leading by two points.
One person, who won’t be voting for Mr Trump? His own former vice president Mike Pence...
‘Civil War’ movie debuts at SXSW in contentious election year
“Civil War,” Alex Garland’s election-year provocation, debuted Thursday at the SXSW Film and TV Festival, unveiling a violent vision of a near-future America at war with itself.
“Civil War,” reportedly A24’s biggest budget release yet, is a bold gamble to capitalize on some of the anxieties that have grown in highly partisan times and ahead of a potentially momentous November presidential election.
The film, written and directed by the British filmmaker Garland (“Ex Machina,” “Annihilation”), imagines a U.S. in all-out warfare, with California and Texas joining to form the “Western Forces.” That insurrection, along with the “Florida Alliance,” is seeking to topple a government led by a three-term president, played by Nick Offerman.
Read on...
'Civil War,' an election-year provocation, premieres at SXSW film festival
"Civil War,” Alex Garland’s election-year provocation, debuted at the SXSW Film and TV Festival, unveiling a violent vision of a near-future America at war with itself
Report says Trump tied to firm that paid FBI’s Biden informant
An American company that allegedly paid an indicted FBI informant accused of lying about Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings has ties to former President Donald Trump, according to a report.
Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), the company, paid Alexander Smirnov, the once-FBI informant, $600,000 in September 2020, a February court filing states, reported The Guardian.
This hefty payment was made “in exchange for a stake in an Israel-based crypto trading platform” that Mr Smirnov was trying to launch, the Wall Street Journal reported in February.
The document also notes that months prior, in June, Mr Smirnov first began telling “fabrications” to the agency. Mr Smirnov has since been charged for these lies.
Kelly Rissman has more details:
Trump tied to firm that paid FBI’s Biden informant, says report
Alexander Smirnov has been charged with making false statements against Joe Biden and son, Hunter
Report: Matt Gaetz ordered to testify about claim he had sex with underage girl
Gustaf Kilander report:
Matt Gaetz has been served with a subpoena to take part in a deposition in a civil lawsuit connected to allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, ABC News reports.
The subpoena is part of a lawsuit brought by a friend of the Florida Republican representative targeting the young woman and others.
The subpoena was issued by lawyers representing the young woman who’s now in her 20s. The allegations were at the centre of an investigation by the Department of Justice lasting years into the claims that Mr Gaetz had sex with her when she was a minor, according to ABC.
Mr Gaetz’s deposition has been scheduled for 5 April.
Continue reading...
Matt Gaetz ordered to testify about claim he had sex with underage girl, says report
‘The person doesn’t exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old, that is totally false,’ Florida Republican said in 2021
Watch: Varadkar tells Biden of need for Gaza ceasefire and commends American leadership on Ukraine
White House tells Speaker Johnson that Biden impeachment is ‘over'
Andrew Feinberg reports:
The White House is calling for an end to the six-month-old impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his family, citing Republican investigators’ failure to turn up any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the president.
In a scathing letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, White House Counsel Ed Siskel said it had become “clear” that the “House Republican impeachment is over,” citing reporting by ABC News, Punchbowl News and Fox News in which members of the Republican majority admitted to reporters that the inquiry is “falling apart,” has found “nothing anywhere close to an impeachable offence” and has failed to “identify a particular crime” that they can use to justify impeaching Mr Biden.
The letter, which was obtained by The Independent, also cites the imminent departure of Colorado Republican Ken Buck, who said his decision to resign from the House effective next week stems in part from his colleagues decision to “[take] impeachment and [make] it a social media issue as opposed to a constitutional concept”.
Continue reading...
White House tells Mike Johnson Biden impeachment probe ‘is over’ in scathing letter
Biden administration slammed the House Republicans probe: ‘Enough is enough’
Report: Matt Gaetz ordered to testify about claim he had sex with underage girl
Matt Gaetz has been served with a subpoena to take part in a deposition in a civil lawsuit connected to allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, ABC News reports.
The subpoena is part of a lawsuit brought by a friend of the Florida Republican representative, targeting the young woman and others.
The subpoena was issued by lawyers representing the young woman who is now in her 20s. The allegations were at the centre of an investigation by the Department of Justice lasting years into the claims that Mr Gaetz had sex with her when she was a minor, according to ABC.
Mr Gaetz’s deposition has been scheduled for 5 April.
Gustaf Kilander explains the circumstances behind the subpoena:
Matt Gaetz ordered to testify about claim he had sex with underage girl, says report
‘The person doesn’t exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old, that is totally false,’ Florida Republican said in 2021
Watch: Biden’s remarks at Friends of Ireland Caucus St Patrick’s Day Luncheon
Voices: Kamala Harris’s visit to an abortion clinic shows she can do what Joe Biden cannot
Eric Garcia writes:
While many of Harris’s biggest defenders say she faces additional scrutiny because she is the first Black and South Asian woman to be vice president, that actually might help her communicate better with Democratic voters. Harris is 22 years younger than Biden and more comfortable discussing abortion rights than someone who came up in a time when white men still dominated both parties and many Democrats opposed abortion rights.
Continue reading...
What Kamala Harris’s abortion clinic visit really signals
The vice president seems to have found her footing
During historic visit to Planned Parenthood, Harris blasts ‘plain old immoral’ abortion bans
John Bowden reports:
Vice-president Kamala Harris put the battle over reproductive rights on centre stage as the Biden-Harris re-election bid seeks to capitalise on strong opposition to conservative victories ahead of November’s showdown with Donald Trump.
Ms Harris was in Minnesota on Thursday where she appeared at a Planned Parenthood clinic in St Paul which provides abortion services, although details of the visit are under stricter guard than what would typically be released about a campaign stop headlined by the vice-president. The visit was first reported by NBC News just a day before it was set to occur, and the news was not attributed to any White House spokesperson, only sources with knowledge of Ms Harris’s plans.
Her visit is thought to be the first time any sitting president or vice president has appeared at a clinic that provides abortion services.
Read on...
Kamala Harris blasts abortion bans during historic abortion clinic visit
VP’s visit comes as Joe Biden campaign is expected to make reproductive rights a central issue in 2024
Readout of President Joe Biden’s Meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland to the White House today to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and continue their close coordination on shared priorities. A longstanding tradition, the leaders’ annual meeting was an opportunity to discuss a range of issues. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends against Russia’s continued aggression. President Biden commended Ireland’s support to over 100,000 Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Ireland. They reaffirmed their commitment to Israel’s right to self-defense consistent with international law, underscored the urgent need to significantly increase deliveries of life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza, discussed the crucial need to prevent regional escalation, and emphasized their shared view that a two-state solution remains the viable path to lasting peace. The leaders also highlighted growing economic and people-to-people ties between the United States and Ireland, building on our strong historic connections. They welcomed the restoration of Northern Ireland’s Executive and Assembly, reaffirming the critical role these institutions play in preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. They looked forward to continuing to build a vibrant future for U.S.-Irish relations.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies