Donald Trump Jr gets a new job – but it’s not in his dad’s White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump Jr has landed a new job post-election – but it isn’t in his father’s White House.

Trump’s eldest son, who played a central role in getting his father reelected, has revealed that he is joining capital venture firm, 1789 Capital.

Don Jr made the announcement while speaking to a room full of Republican donors in the tech world at a conference, hosted by JD Vance’s Rockbridge Network, on Sunday, according to the New York Times.

The president-elect’s son had been asked whether he intended to join his father’s administration when he shared his plans to instead join 1789 Capital as a partner, according to the Times. 1789 Capital’s investments currently include Tucker Carlson’s media company.

Don Jr, 46, had helped cement Vance as Trump’s pick for the Republican vice presidential nominee, played a role in brokering close ties with Robert F Kennedy Jr – who has been tipped for a health position within Trump’s administration – and encouraged his father to embrace cryptocurrencies.

Trump Jr’s new role comes as the president-elect is currently naming his cabinet appointments to serve in his second administration.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr will not be joining his dad’s team in the White House (pictured together on Election Night) ( Getty Images )

So far, the list includes Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Florida congressman Mike Waltz as his national security adviser.

The Republican has also announced two immigration hardliners will join the fold.

Former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan will come in as his border czar, tasked with enacting the mass deportation of illegal immigrants he promised on the campaign trail, while Stephen Miller – architect of some of the most controversial border policies from his first term, including the family separation policy – will be his deputy chief of staff for policy.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr played a central role in Trump’s 2024 election campaign ( AP )

Last week, after his dad’s election victory, Don Jr took a swipe at Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that the Ukrainian president was just weeks away from losing his “allowance.”

The outspoken political scion shared an Instagram post by former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, as per screenshots taken by the Daily Beast, with the caption: “POV: You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance.”

Trump has staunchly criticized the Biden Administration spending more than $64bn in providing security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, according to figures from the US Department of State.