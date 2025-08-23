Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghislaine Maxwell has repeated her claim that a photograph showing Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre is “fake”.

In an interview with the US Department of Justice, conducted last month, Maxwell said: “I believe it's literally a fake photo.”

The imprisoned former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein also dismissed as "rubbish" Giuffre's claim that she was paid to have a relationship with Prince Andrew and that he had sex with her at Maxwell's London home.

The disgraced socialite claimed one of motives behind the story was to attack the Royal Family.

Maxwell was interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche over two days in Tallahassee, Florida - just a week before being moved to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

While the name at centre of discussion on Prince Andrew had been redacted, it is circumstantially highly likely to be Giuffre given the conversation, as well as the timelines and mention of an infamous photograph.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell claimed the picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre with herself was a fake in a new interview conducted in July ( US Department of Justice )

It is not the first time she has questioned the photograph. During a 2023 interview with TalkTV, after having been sentenced to 20-years in a Florida prison, she said: “It's a fake. I don't believe it's real for a second, in fact I'm sure it's not.

“Well, there's never been an original and further there's no photograph, and I've only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

The photograph, said to have been taken at Maxwell’s London home in 2001, shows the Duke of York with his arm around Giuffre, who was then 17. Maxwell can be seen smiling in the background. The picture has been central to allegations made against Andrew, which he has strongly denied.

Questions over the photograph’s authenticity have surfaced repeatedly. Prior to her death last year, Giuffre had insisted it was genuine and said she gave the original to the FBI.

Photographic experts have told various media outlets that there is no clear evidence it has been doctored.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell is a former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019. ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

Earlier in the transcript from July’s interview, Maxwell also denied that Andrew could have had sex with Ms Giuffre because her London house was too small.

“The idea of him doing anything of that nature in my house, that's the size of this room, is so mind-blowingly not conceivable to me,” she said.

The remarks are the latest in a series of denials Maxwell has issued since being convicted in 2021 of trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and sex offender who died in a New York jail in 2019.

Prince Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing. In 2022 he reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in a US civil case without admitting liability.

His legal team at the time said he was making the settlement in order to avoid prolonging the case and to allow him to dedicate himself to public service.

In the interview, Maxwell also described the first time that Epstein and Andrew became acquainted, claiming that she had never thought about introducing them as they were like “chalk and cheese”.

She said the pair met in the early 2000s “either in Nantucket or the Vineyard”, at an event separate to Maxwell, and that they quickly became close, making her feel “left out”.

Maxwell also claimed that it was Sarah Ferguson that had introduced Epstein and Andrew, after she met with the financier in the Bahamas. She described accusations that she was the one to introduce them as a “flat untruth”.