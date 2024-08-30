Kamala Harris addresses her policy reversals in CNN interview as Trump makes IVF promises - live updates
USA Today poll shows big swings to Harris in key demographics after Democratic National Convention and ahead of CNN interview
Kamala Harris has pledged to appoint a Republican to her cabinet, if elected president, and has brushed off Donald Trump’s attempts to question her biracial identity during her first interview since becoming the Democratic nominee.
In the joint interview with her running mate Tim Walz in Georgia, Harris told CNN that her “values” have not changed despite some reversals on key policy positions surrounding immigration and fracking.
The vice president has made significant gains among key voting groups and holds a five-point lead nationally over Donald Trump, according to the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, the first conducted by the group since the Democratic National Convention.
Meanwhile, her Republican rival continues to face backlash over his recent visit to the Arlington National Cemetery after his campaign team filmed around the graves of fallen US soldiers for a TikTok video.
Trump’s running mate JD Vance — who said Harris should “go to hell” over the Biden administration’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan — denied that a staff member verbally abused and pushed aside a cemetery official during a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 fallen service members who were killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport in 2021.
Harris pledges to implement plan for ‘opportunity economy’ on day one
In her first sit down interview with CNN since formally accepting teh Democratic nomination for president, Kamala Harris was asked about her plan for day one, should she win the election in November.
“First and foremost, one of my highest priorities, is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class,” she told the outlet.
“When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward, in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by, by hope and by optimism.
“Sadly, in the last decade, we have had in the former president [Trump] someone who has really been pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans, really dividing our nation, and I think people are ready to turn the page on that.
Pushed by CNN’s Dana Bash on her plan for day one, she added: “It’s going to be about implementing my plan for what I call an opportunity economy – I’ve already laid out a number of proposals in that regard, which include what we’re going to do to bring down the cost of everyday goods.”
Donald Trump ends town hall after uncharacteristically short amount of stage time
Donald Trump ended his remarks in Wisconsin just before 8pm local time, after speaking for around 30 minutes – an uncharacteristically short amount of stage time.
The former president was, however, over an hour late for the town hall event in La Crosse.
Trump did not offer anything particularly new policy-wise, but reiterated his announcement – made earlier on Thursday – that his second administration would mandate insurance companies to pay for IVF treatment.
Inside the tense Democratic meeting where Biden was given an ultimatum to remain at the top of the ticket
When a flagging Joe Biden turned in a dismal presidential debate performance earlier this summer against Donald Trump, everyone from George Clooney to Jon Stewart called on the 81-year-old to quit the race.
Trump claims IVF will be paid for under his administration: ‘We want more babies’
Donald Trump has claimed that his administration will force insurance companies or the federal government to cover the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans - after Democrats have sought to tie him to anti-abortion groups that want to ban the fertility procedure.
Harris campaign responds to Trump’s IVF comments in Michigan
Donald Trump claimed on Thursday evening that his adminstration would make it mandatory for insurance companies to cover the cost of IVF treatement.
“Donald Trump’s own platform could effectively ban IVF and abortion nationwide,” said Sarafina Chitika.
“Trump lies as much if not more than he breathes, but voters aren’t stupid. Because Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, IVF is already under attack and women’s freedoms have been ripped away in states across the country.
“There is only one candidate in this race who trusts women and will protect our freedom to make our own health care decisions: Vice President Kamala Harris.”
Watch Live: Trump holds a town hall event in La Crosse, Wisconsin
Watch: Trump says Florida abortion ban at six weeks is ‘too short’
Kamala Harris heckled by Gaza protester during Georgia campaign speech
Kamala Harris speech interrupted by Gaza protester at Georgia rally
Harris responded with her typical retort that ‘the president and I are working around the clock’ to get a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas done
Why Trump might have trouble cashing in on Truth Social billions
Donald Trump could have trouble cashing in on his $2.3 billion stake in Truth Social when it frees up next month, a new report reveals.
