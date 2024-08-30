✕ Close ‘I’m not a threat to democracy’: says Trump

Kamala Harris has pledged to appoint a Republican to her cabinet, if elected president, and has brushed off Donald Trump’s attempts to question her biracial identity during her first interview since becoming the Democratic nominee.

In the joint interview with her running mate Tim Walz in Georgia, Harris told CNN that her “values” have not changed despite some reversals on key policy positions surrounding immigration and fracking.

The vice president has made significant gains among key voting groups and holds a five-point lead nationally over Donald Trump, according to the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, the first conducted by the group since the Democratic National Convention.

Meanwhile, her Republican rival continues to face backlash over his recent visit to the Arlington National Cemetery after his campaign team filmed around the graves of fallen US soldiers for a TikTok video.

Trump’s running mate JD Vance — who said Harris should “go to hell” over the Biden administration’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan — denied that a staff member verbally abused and pushed aside a cemetery official during a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 fallen service members who were killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport in 2021.