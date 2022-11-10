Trump blames GOP midterm performance on media: ‘Enemy of the people’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump lashed out at the media, claiming that not enough attention has been given to successful Republican candidates that the former president endorsed ahead of the midterms.

“Incredible how dishonest the Fake News Media is,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social early on Thursday. “The Failing New York Times has gone crazy. So many of the people I Endorsed went on to victory on Tuesday Night, nobody was even close, and they literally make up a story refusing to write the facts, and only quoting enemies and losers.”

“Almost all of the people I endorsed WON, yet if you read the story from two Trump-hating writers (who only do as they are told!), you would not even recognize the truth. They truly are, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!” Mr Trump wrote.

“…219 WINS against 16 LOSSES IN THE GENERAL ELECTION, and yet the Fake News writes only unrecognizable junk. No wonder they are all doing sooo badly!” he added in a second post.

Mr Trump appeared to be referring to an article by New York Times reporters Michael Bender and Maggie Haberman, who detailed criticism against Mr Trump coming from within the Republican Party.

“Republicans have followed Donald Trump off the side of a cliff,” Trump adviser David Urban told the paper.

Former Long Island Republican Representative Peter King, a longtime supporter of Mr Trump, said, “I strongly believe he should no longer be the face of the Republican Party”.

He said the party “can’t become a personality cult”.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Mr Trump noted that his senate pick in Ohio, JD Vance, beat Democrat Tim Ryan and that Herschel Walker advanced to a 6 December runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

When asked if he would delay his 2024 campaign announcement, which is currently expected to take place on Tuesday, Mr Trump said, “We had tremendous success — why would anything change?”

New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik said in a statement to The Timesthat “I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024”.

“It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America who has a proven track record of conservative governance,” she added.

“Every year, the media writes Donald Trump’s political obituary. And every year, we’re quickly reminded that Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party,” Mr Vance said.

But a furious Mr Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short.

Mr Trump reportedly blamed his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race, in which Democrat John Fetterman came out victorious.

“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz, including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” Ms Habermantweeted on Wednesday morning.

Ms Haberman added that there are people urging Mr Trump to reschedule his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News on Wednesday, saying that he should delay any announcement until after the Georgia runoff.

“He needs to put it on pause, absolutely,” she said. “If I’m advising any contender, no one announces 2024 until we get through December 6.”