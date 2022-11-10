Cop27: Many Republicans think climate crisis is a 'hoax', says Nancy Pelosi

Republicans who believe the climate crisis is a “hoax” need to “get over it,” Nancy Pelosi has said.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt on Thursday, 10 November, the speaker of the House of Representatives said it was hard to tell how the recent midterms would affect the Unites States’ action on climate change.

‘When Kathy [Castor] had her bill on the floor, our [Republican] colleagues said ‘why are we having this discussion, there is no climate crisis, it’s all a hoax.’ We have to get over that,” Ms Pelosi said.

