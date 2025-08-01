Musk funneled $15 million to Trump and Republicans even as they were dragging each other through the mud in online feud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalated their bitter feud, the Tesla billionaire funneled $15 million to Republican-affiliated political action committees, according to a new report from Politico.

Federal Election Commission reports show that Musk donated $5 million to the MAGA Inc., a Trump-affiliated super PAC, a type of PAC wherein donors can give unlimited amounts of money as long as it does not officially coordinate with a campaign.

Musk also contributed $5 million apiece to the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund, super PACs affiliated by Senate and House Republican leadership, respectively.

The SpaceX CEO, who also purchased Twitter and renamed it X, made the contributions on June 27, 2025, which came after Musk left the White House, where he led the Department of Government Efficiency.

Initially, the two seemed to part on amicable terms. Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars through multiple super PACs to elect Trump in the 2024 presidential election. He billed himself as the “first buddy.”

Despite Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud, Musk still sent money to Republican groups. ( AP )

But upon his exit Musk would later go nuclear, and called Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” an ”outrageous, pork-filled” bill. Musk would then drop an even bigger bomb, when he said “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk would apologize, saying he “went too far.” Two weeks later, Musk would cut his checks to the three PACs.

That did not stop Musk from continuing his attacks on the GOP. On June 30, a few days after Musk cut his checks, he threatened that any Republican who voted for the bill “will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Every campaign committee, super PAC and political action commission has to file reports with the FEC to disclose how much money they raised. The three super PACs released their mid-year reports last month. It is not clear if Musk made any other contributions to other Republican PACs.

Musk proposed creating a third political party in the United States with his “America Party,” saying “the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

But so far, the America Party has failed to get off the ground and Musk has not yet filed paperwork to create it.

Trump’s election was not the only election Musk inserted himself into. He poured millions into Wisconsin’s supreme court race earlier this year, wherein he cut $1 million checks to voters the weekend before the election. In the end, liberal candidate Susan Crawford would win the race overwhelmingly.