Trump’s see-no-evil move lands Obama and Bushes out of sight in White House portrait shakeup, report says

White House staff have moved the portraits of three former presidents — including former President Barack Obama — to a staircase where visitors can’t see them, according to a new report.

President Donald Trump directed staff to move Obama’s White House portrait to the top of the Grand Staircase, CNN reports, citing sources familiar with the move. The Grand Staircase leads up to the residence, an area that is restricted to the president’s family, Secret Service and select staff.

As a result, visitors can’t see the portrait, according to CNN.

Portraits of former President George. W. Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush, were also moved to the staircase area, the outlet reports.

The sources familiar with the decision told CNN that Trump is often involved in aesthetic changes at the White House. White House protocol and precedent call for the portraits of the most recent former presidents to be displayed at the building’s entrance, where visitors can view them, CNN reports.

Former President Barack Obama's official White House portrait, seen in 2022 during an unveiling ceremony. The portrait is now out of view from visitors, a new report says ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the White House, the offices of Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for comment.

This comes as tensions rise between Trump and Obama, who served in the White House from 2009 to 2017.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard accused Obama of a “years-long coup” against Trump last month. She released declassified emails and claimed the documents revealed a “treasonous conspiracy” by Obama and his officials related to the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016. The president then accused Obama of “treason” on July 22, just days after Gabbard released the documents.

In response, Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said there’s nothing in these documents that “undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes,” Reuters reports. Russia has denied claims it attempted to interfere in the election.

Rodenbush also called the claims “bizarre,” “ridiculous” and “a weak attempt at distraction.” His comments came as the administration was facing heavy criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike over its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi also ordered prosecutors to launch a grand jury investigation into claims that Obama administration officials manufactured intelligence about Russian election interference. The move does not indicate charges are imminent.

Trump has also feuded with both Bushes. The elder Bush called Trump a “blowhard” in 2017 and supported his opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election. In 2021, Trump called the younger Bush a “failed and uninspiring” president.