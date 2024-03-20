Biden and Trump sweep 5 state primaries as former car salesman wins US Senate race in Ohio: Live
Mr Trump backed Bernie Moreno for Senate ahead of GOP ‘establishment’ rivals Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose, an endorsement that paid off for the former car salesman
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump both inched closer to their respective party conventions on Tuesday after sweeping their primaries in the five states of Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Arizona.
The final call, in Arizona, was made in favour of the two men shortly after 8pm local time by The Associated Press.
All eyes were on the GOP senate race in Ohio, which placed Mr Trump’s endorsement power under fresh scrutiny. However the presidential candidate’s pick, former car salesman Bernie Moreno, overcame a pair of party establishment rivals for the chance to challenge Democrat Sherrod Brown.
Mr Moreno was annointed by Mr Trump as his MAGA representative in the contest but faced stiff competition from state senator Matt Dolan and secretary of state Frank LaRose. The Associated Press called the race in the Buckeye state for Mr Moreno shortly after 8.35pm local time.
The Republican presidential nominee hailed Mr Moreno as a “fantastic guy” during a 90-minute address at the Dayton Air Show on Saturday and laid into Mr Dolan, whom he labelled a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) and “the next Mitt Romney”.
Hutchinson joins Pence in refusal to endorse Trump
Dan Gooding reports:
Former Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson has firmly stated he will not endorse Donald Trump as the nominee for his party, saying Mr Trump has put his ego “above the common good”.
Writing for USA Today, Mr Hutchinson said he could not and would not back Mr Trump, echoing the decision by former vice-president Mike Pence late last week.
The former Arkansas governor said that the Republican nominee had redefined the party “in his image” and that meant traditional GOP values had been lost.
A convicted felon and notorious fraudster interviewed by House investigators as part of the Republican-led impeachment probe into President Joe Biden sought a presidential pardon during the waning days of the Trump administration and refused to rule out asking for one if Mr Trump is returned to office.
The Republican witness, Jason Galanis, is scheduled to give evidence from a federal prison by remote video link on Wednesday when House Republicans convene a public hearing with several former business associates of Mr Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
Conservatives revolted as Congress came to a bipartisan agreement to avoid a government shutdown.
The Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is facing yet another roadblock: A key witness will not attend an open committee hearing.
An attorney for Devon Archer, a former associate of Hunter Biden, cited a “patently unreasonable” amount of time to prepare for the hearing when declining to appear, ABC News reports. Matthew Schwartz, his lawyer, said the committee asked them in a Friday “end-of-day email” if he would appear on Wednesday, per ABC News.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump win Arizona primaries
Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have won their respective primaries in Arizona.
The Associated Press called the results for both men, shortly after 8pm local time.
The respective victories give both the president and former president a clean sweep in the state primaries held on Tuesday in Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and now Arizona.
Donald Trump’s endorsement remains unassailable force in Republican primary contests, but his candidates face electability questions.
Moreno uses victory speech in Ohio to praise Trump
Bernie Moreno used his acceptance speech in Cleveland, Ohio, to shower praise on former president Donald Trump – who backed him – as well as to commend rivals Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose on campaigns well run.
He called on the party to unify now to defeat Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.“We have an opportunity now to retire the old commie, and send him to a retirement home and save this country, because that’s what we’re going to do,” Mr Moreno told a cheering crowd.
He called Mr Brown President Joe Biden’s “absolute enabler” in the Senate and liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren’s “lapdog.”
Mr Brown responded to the news on X: “The choice ahead of Ohio is clear: Bernie Moreno has spent his career and campaign putting himself first, and would do the same if elected. I’ll always work for Ohio.”
Frank LaRose releases statement following Ohio Senate primary loss
Here is Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s full statement following his loss in the state Senate primary on Tuesday:
“I’m honored and humbled by the thousands of Ohioans who stood with me in this campaign. While this is not my time to serve as our party’s nominee for the United States Senate, I’m profoundly grateful for those who gave me their support.
“A lot of people warned me about getting into a contest with a powerful, entrenched incumbent and two wealthy self-funders. They said I’d be unfairly attacked without the resources to defend my record, that it would damage my personal and political reputation. Those opinions just didn’t matter to me as much as the gravity of this moment in our nation’s history. I’ve been clear from the beginning that we have a country to save, and I’ll always fight for America.
“I’ve never been one to back down from a challenge. My faith taught me conviction; the Army taught me courage; and my daughters inspire me every day to care deeply about the future of our country.
“While our faces are marred politically by dust and sweat and blood, I believe with Teddy Roosevelt that at worst, if we fail, we fail while daring greatly, so that our place will never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat. I look forward to future victories, beginning with electing a Senate majority this November that will work with President Trump to make America great again.
“Now is the time to stand together as a party. Moments ago, I called to congratulate Bernie Moreno and wish him well. We all share the same mission to retire Sherrod Brown and restore Ohio’s voice and values to the United States Senate. The stakes for this election couldn’t be higher.”
Ohio Democratic Senator looks forward to ‘toughest race’ in November
Ohio’s Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown has said that the state Senate race in November “may be my toughest race”.
Following the outcome of Tuesday’s GOP primary in Ohio, Mr Brown will now take on former car-salesman Bernie Moreno as he seeks a fourth term in a state that is turning increasingly red.
“It may be my toughest race,” he told CNN.
