President Joe Biden and Donald Trump both inched closer to their respective party conventions on Tuesday after sweeping their primaries in the five states of Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Arizona.

The final call, in Arizona, was made in favour of the two men shortly after 8pm local time by The Associated Press.

All eyes were on the GOP senate race in Ohio, which placed Mr Trump’s endorsement power under fresh scrutiny. However the presidential candidate’s pick, former car salesman Bernie Moreno, overcame a pair of party establishment rivals for the chance to challenge Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Mr Moreno was annointed by Mr Trump as his MAGA representative in the contest but faced stiff competition from state senator Matt Dolan and secretary of state Frank LaRose. The Associated Press called the race in the Buckeye state for Mr Moreno shortly after 8.35pm local time.

The Republican presidential nominee hailed Mr Moreno as a “fantastic guy” during a 90-minute address at the Dayton Air Show on Saturday and laid into Mr Dolan, whom he labelled a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) and “the next Mitt Romney”.